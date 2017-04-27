Entertainment Briefs - April 27

The friends bring acclaimed authors to the Brainerd Public Library the first Monday of every month at noon to speak about their latest work and the craft of writing. These events give local book lovers a chance to connect with up-and- coming and award-winning authors from around the Midwest.

Dunn will speak at noon Monday at the Brainerd Public Library to discuss her latest book, "Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories." The book is described as a large gathering of 75 engaging stories that represent a lifetime of master story-telling and offer keen, loving insights into the mythic origins of the natural and supernatural worlds around and within the reader. The Star Tribune listed "Fire in the Village" as the 50 best books for holiday giving in 2016.

"My mother said that a story is alive only when it is carried on the breath of the teller to the ears of those who hear," Dunn writes in the forward to her book. Dunn is an Anishinabeg-Ojibwe grandmother story-teller.

She was born on the Red Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota, was enrolled at the White Earth Reservation, grew up on the Leech Lake Reservation and resides in Deer River. As a young girl, she received many gifts from the wonderful storehouse of oral legends and animal fables of the Ojibwe, especially from her mother, Maefred Vanos Arey, and her grandmother, Frances Vanoss. Like many Native American children, Dunn experienced life on reservation land and also lived for a time in Minneapolis. Dunn grew up to become a licensed practical nurse, a mother of six, a newspaper reporter and a professional storyteller. Her books include: "When Beaver Was Very Great," "Grandmother's Gift" and "Winter Thunder." Her e-books include three collection of poetry entitled "Uncombed Hair," "Dragonfly Dreams" and "Bone of Yesterday."

Attendees are welcome to bring a packed lunch or just enjoy the light refreshments provided. These presentations are sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts, and are free of charge to the public.

For more information visit the library's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary or contact the library at 218-829-5574.

Auditions scheduled for 'On Golden Pond'

Auditions for "On Golden Pond" will be 7 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 6 at the Franklin Arts Center Auditorium.

The production is being presented by Stage North Theatre Company. Performance dates are June 28-30 and July 1.

"On Golden Pond" is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking him fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness.

Cast being sought are:

Norman Thayer is in his 70s and is both boyish and grand; full of vigor and humor and facing his mortality.

Ethel Thayer is in her 70s and is energetic beyond belief; outgoing and charming to all.

Charlie Martin is in his 30s-40s and is rustic, simple, charming, thoughtful.

Chelsea Thayer Wayne is in her 30s-40s and is athletic and tan, with a nervous edginess; she has her father's humor.

Billy Ray is a boy or girl who plays age 13 and is flippant but eager and bright.

Bill Ray is Billy's dad and is 30s-40s who is self-serious but with a good sense of humor. A dentist made nervous by the outdoors.

People will be asked to read from the script at auditions.

The play will be directed by Liz Davies and produced by Gary Hirsch.

Design and Media Graduate Portfolio Exhibit to open

The 2017 Design and Media Graduate Portfolio Exhibition will be on display May 1-12 in the Central Lakes College Art Gallery in Brainerd, with an artists reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The exhibition showcases the work of CLC graphic design, videography and photography students who will be graduating this year. On display will be a selection of pieces from each student's personal portfolio, and will include some of their best work created over the last two years. Participants can expect to see everything from illustration, advertising, logo and branding design, photography, video work and more.

In conjunction with the gallery exhibition, the fifth annual CLC Filmmaker's Film Festival will be 7 p.m. May 3 in the Chalberg Theatre. The film is the culmination of two years of movie making by the videography class at CLC. Student designers and filmmakers will be in attendance to meet and discuss their work.

This exhibition and all events associated with it are free and open to the public.

Felting classes set at Crossing

The Crossing Arts Alliance will host two types of felting classes in May with Brainerd area artist Lisa Jordan.

Jordan will teach students the art of needle-felting and wet-felting. Both processes involve the creation of felt from loose wool fiber.

The needle-felted cactus class will be from 5-8 p.m. May 4. Students will learn how to use a specially-barbed needle to make sculptural forms. Different techniques will be introduced and students will create a potted cactus in the style of their choice. Class fee includes all materials and is $18 for TCAA members and $23 for non-members.

Two wet-felting classes—a felted soap class and a felted flower class—will be offered that involve the application of water and friction to loose wool fiber to make felt. The felted soap class will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 7. Students will learn to create a seamless wool cover that encapsulates the soap, creating a natural alternative to loofahs and washcloths. Class fee is $15 for TCAA members, $20 for non-members.

The felted flower class will be held 2-5 p.m. May 7. Students will create flat felt which they will layer and alter to make a large wool bloom. Class fee is $20 for TCAA members, $25 for non-members. All materials are included for both classes.

All classes will be in TCAA, which is housed in Suite 114 in the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd.

For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or contact TCAA at 218-833-0416.

St. Francis orchestras to present concert

LITTLE FALLS—St. Francis Music Center presents its free spring concert "Spring Fantasy" featuring the St. Francis String Orchestras will be 7 p.m. Friday in the Sacred Heart Chapel at the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls.

The St. Francis Preparatory Orchestra will showcase new skills they learned when performing "Entry of the Tumblers" and "Hollywood Suite."

The Concert Orchestra will present several medleys such as "Fantasy on American Sailing Songs" by Clare Grundman, "Harmonious Blacksmith Suite" by G.F. Handel and the show stopping "Fantasia 2000," which includes several well-known classical tunes arranged for Disney feature animation as a way to introduce young people to classical music.

Also performing will be the Chamber Orchestra, which is comprised of the most-advanced players. They will present "Frolicsome Finale" from Benjamin Britten's "Simple Symphony."

Nearly 50 student and adult string players from Little Falls and surrounding communities participate in the orchestras on a weekly basis. All orchestras are conducted by Bobbi French, a string instructor at St. Francis Music Center and a solo violinist and a member of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestras are supported by the Minnesota State Arts Board, U.S. Bank, Pine Country Bank, private donations and the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. For more information, visit www.sfmusiccenter.org or call 320-632-0637.

Grant awarded for Youth Concerto Competition

The Heartland Symphony Orchestra was awarded a grant from Crow Wing Community Trust to help support the Youth Concerto Competition. The Youth Concerto Competition takes place in alternate years and has been an integral part of the spring concert series since 1983. Besides their public performances at the HSO's spring concerts, each of the young artists received a recording of their performance and a music scholarship to continue their musical studies. Thanks to the Crow Wing Power Community Trust, this year each winner received a $500 scholarship. Winners were Isaac Olson of Little Falls and Jared Campbell of Paynesville.

HSO is a 50-piece volunteer, nonprofit, community orchestra serving the central Minnesota area of Brainerd, Little Falls, and surrounding rural communities. For more information about upcoming concerts or to get involved either as a player or HSO sponsor, email HeartlandSymphony@gmail.com or 1-800-826-1997.

Crosby Music in Park sponsors, vendors wanted

CROSBY—Crosby's Music in the Park events begin June 8 and run through August and will be held Thursday nights on the shores of Serpent Lake.

Sponsored by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce, the family events are free and open to the public. The schedule includes Jacked and Cuyuna Rhythm Band on June 8, Dariann Leigh and Avery and Duncan on June 22, Lakes Area Music Festival and Cuyuna Range Community Band on July 13, Shawn and Clark Hamdorf and Almost Blue on July 27, Doug Spartz and Eric Cyr on Aug.10, and Tim Fast on Aug. 24.

Sponsorship and food vendor opportunities are available. For details, contact Jessica Holmvig at jessica@cuyunalakes.com or 218-546-8131.

Visit www.cuyunalakes.com for more information about each Music in the Park event.

Artist donates watercolors to historical society

CROSSLAKE—Raleigh Kinney, a nationally renowned artist, donated two original paintings to the Crosslake Historical Society. They can be viewed May 16 at the upcoming fundraiser at Whitefish Lodge and Suites in Crosslake.

Kinney donated a painting he did at the 2013 Artisan's Fair of the Town Hall, one of the restored buildings at the Crosslake Historic Log Village and a painting of the Ostlund Homestead, which he created in 2015.

Kinney, who was born in Brainerd, winters in Mesa, Ariz., where he paints and leads workshops in his studio. Over the past 30 years, Kinney's watercolors have evolved into a natural distinctive style that is a larger than life look, beyond the subject combination of color and form and have won the acclaim of countless watercolor and the art devotees.

In addition to seeing his work at some 35 festivals and shows a year, a person could find his work featured on posters of various calendars, magazines and art publications. Raleigh is a teacher who has taught workshops in some 15 states.