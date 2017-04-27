BHS students bring 'Hello, Dolly!' to Tornstrom stage in May

Songs from "Call On Dolly" to "It Takes A Woman" to "Ribbons Down My Back" will be performed by an estimated 65 students in grades nine through 12th—with direction not only by BHS Theatre Director Karla Johnson, but assistance from BHS Choir Director Brian Stubbs and BHS Orchestra Director Spencer Frie.

Helping students with their dance moves is BHS graduate Sylvia Borash.

Tickets for the play are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door an hour prior to the performance.

"This play is overall a great play to put on in our community," Johnson said. "'Hello, Dolly!' is a popular show and Dolly is such an eccentric character so it will be fun to see her on stage. ... It's a funny play."

"Hello, Dolly!" originated in an 1835 English play and became the most iconic Broadway show of its era in the later part of the 1960s. Johnson said Dolly Levi is a people's person, who is a widow, and she plays a matchmaker for Horace Vandergelder. As the play unfolds, the audience will see that Dolly matches Horace with an unsuitable match, as she secretly intends to be with him.

Johnson said the biggest challenge in the play is the amount of dancing numbers where the entire cast is needed. Johnson said if certain actors are gone it is tough for the remaining students to know exactly where their place is in the dance, making it difficult; and it is hard for the missing students to make up the time they missed in the dance.

Johnson said students had to pay a registration fee to be in the play to help with costs. Students auditioned and then their roles were chosen.

BHS juniors Lizzi Ortmeier and Romeo Hall play the leads of Dolly and Horace.

"I was leaning toward playing Horace, but I would have easily taken any of the roles." Hall said. "I wanted a lead role and when I got the call back I didn't expect Lizzi to get Dolly. I thought someone else would get it, but when I did the rehearsals with her, we fit. We have strong chemistry."

Hall said every role is unique and people perform differently in every play. He said it depends on who the supporting actor is and how the two people click together in their roles.

"You never act the same in every play you do," Hall said. "In my role this past summer I clicked with another student. When Lizzi and I started practicing together I see why she got this role opposite of me."

Hall said Horace will be his third lead role, as he led in "The Rehearsal" and "Romeo To Go."

Hall said Horace's character is opposite of his character.

"I myself am a feminine guy," Hall said. "I stand up straight, I sit up straight, but I am not straight. Horace slouches and is a grouch and complains a lot. I don't complain."

Hall enjoys theater and playing different roles.

"People are very complex and I like to being able to create a person and have other people emphasize for that person," Hall said. "Playing a role in first person is hard and it is amazing. It's hard to create the person and it's hard to be the person. I feel like the world could use a whole lot more of (learning more about other people). If people just thought about each other a little more and thought what it would be like to be somebody else we wouldn't have the problems we have today. Theater can help us prepare for the adult world and even adults who make movies now in their acting they can open other people up."

Ortmeier has been in theater since she was in ninth grade and has played other lead characters before, including being Alice in "Alice in Wonderland" last year. Ortmeier enjoys being part of the theater family and said she has learned more about herself as a person. The junior said she always thought of herself as independent, but now she said she needs people around her.

"I am more aware of how other people are and their moods and they have a strong influence on me," she said.

Ortmeier said she has had a lot of lines to learn for the musical, plus she has to sing and dance.

"I am terrible at dancing," she said. "Sylvia Borash does a fantastic job and comes in here several times a week to work with us on our dancing. She makes people like me, who are not fantastic at movement, look good. We are so thankful to have her."

Ortmeier said people think Dolly is shallow and always meddling.

"I love her," Ortmeier said. "She has such a passion and cares about people. I am trying to portray her passion and her character is so fun. She is kind of contrary and it can be difficult to portray that in her character."

BHS junior Patrick Kennedy plays Cornelius Hackl, the second lead male in the play.

"This is my first year in theater," Kennedy said. "I had a spur of the moment this year to try out for something new, so I joined choir and theater.

"Being one of the main characters is a little nerve-wracking. My parents took me to a few plays but I never had the urge to be in one until now. It has been a blast. ... Memorizing the lines has been a lot easier than I thought it would be. It is easier to memorize your lines when you know the story."

Kennedy said he has to sing a few solos, one of which includes a love ballad where he confesses his love to his female cast member.

"My parents will be laughing at it," Kennedy said with a smile.

He also will sing "Put On Your Sunday Clothes."

"The songs are really fun and not too difficult," Kennedy said. "It's fun to be in musicals because you get to express your emotions with the song and use facial expressions. I get to dance too. Sometimes I get out of breath."

BHS senior Adam Kleist plays Barnaby Tucker, who is Cornelius' assistant at the Hay and Feed store. This also is Kleist's first theater production. He, like Kennedy, also just joined choir and was in the choir's Madrigal Dinner where he experienced a little bit of acting.

"The people in choir and theater are so fun," Kleist said.

Kleist said it is fun to play Barnaby because the character is close to his own personality, meaning it is not a serious character, but rather one that provides comedic relief.

If You Go:

• What: "Hello, Dolly!" play performed by Brainerd High School Theatre Department.

• When: 7 p.m. May 11-13.

• Where:Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.

• Cost: $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Cast:

Dolly Gallagher Levi is played by Lizzi Ortmeier and her understudy is Zoey Heitkotter

Horace Vandergelder is played by Romeo Hall and his understudy is Sam Dirks

Cornelius Hackl is played by Patrick Kennedy

Barnaby Tucker is played by Adam Kleist and his understudy is Kyle Hensel

Irene Molloy is played by Stefanie Maas and her understudy is Mary Schaefbauer

Minnie Fay is played by Emily Rose-Severson and her understudy is Gemma Peterson

Ambrose Kemper is played by Sam Dirks

Ermengarde is played by Zoey Heitkotter

Rudolph Reisenweber is played by Matt Greatens

Ernestina is played by Aly Neistadt

Mrs. Rose is played by Miya Boyd

Judge is played by Mallory Maine

Stanley is played by Kyle Hensel

Policeman is played by Luke Harting

First Cook is played by Michael Bauer

Second Cook is played by Hunter Garnhardt

Clerk is played by Olivia Jackson

• Waiters are played by Kyle Hensel, Luke Harting, Michael Bauer, Tristan Hanley-Olson, Olivia Jackson and Hunter Garnhardt

• Dancers at Harmonia Gardens are played by Taylor Krassas,Grace Riedel, Lexi Groters, Hailey Pederson, Shannon Dinh and Dawn Hestrin.

• Chorus members are Olivia Jackson, Dawn Hestrin, Lexi Groters, Hailey Pederson, Shannon Dinh, Grace Riedel, Emma Ferrie, Anna Nichols, Elisabeth Buffetta, Taylor Krassas, Natalie Topete, Maren Friemann, Miranda Ostlund, Emily Moore, Emily Lindquist, Madelynn Gibbons,Rebecca Eslinger, Miya Boyd, Gemma Peterson, Mary Schaefbauer and Aly Neistadt; chorus director is Brian Stubbs.

• Stage Manager is Faith Rudnick; Poster Designer is Izzy Heldt; Choreographer is Sylvia Borash; lights and sound are Savannah Dixon and Kiernan McFadden; Tech Crew is Skylar Fox, Kanabe Gyopar, Hollie Larson and Patrick McDonald; Pit orchestra members are Maria Bell, Annika Christiansen, Kaylea Peterson, Olivia Killoran, Marissa Rahn, Sarah Wiger, Jacob Rugloski, Christine Sanganoo, Travis Jensen, Kyle Moe, Mikaela Maki, Megan Hensel, Will Just, Eli Duininck, Erika Christiansen, Joseph Loss, Del Mattila, William Laughton, Ben Toriseva, Caitlyn Swartwood and Jimmy Lin; orchestra director is Spencer Frie.

• Make-Up Artists are Sydney Stock, Ellie Hughes, Jasmine Stuber, Aubrey Luth, Dani Dotseth and Lexi Groters.