Performing Arts - April 27

The National Players to perform "The Giver" and "The Grapes of Wrath," May 2, Chalberg Theatre. "'The Giver," 1 p.m. and "The Grapes of Wrath," 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199.

BHS Theater to perform

Brainerd High School Theatre Department to perform "Hello, Dolly," 7 p.m. May 11-13, Tornstrom Auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door an hour prior to the performance.

LITTLE FALLS

14 Fridays series

Chris Hawkey to perform, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Great River Arts, as part of the 14 Fridays Performing Arts Series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $15 available in advance at Great River Arts, online at www.greatart.org or by phone at 320-632-0960 or at the door.

String concert

St. Francis Music Center presents its free spring concert "Spring Fantasy" featuring the St. Francis String Orchestras, 7 p.m. Friday, Sacred Heart Chapel at the St. Francis Convent.

NEW YORK MILLS

Cultural Center events

Climb Theatre of Minneapolis presents a Humans of Minnesota play at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Chorus to perform "Memories and Momentum: Best of FMGMC," 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information on events visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts

Wild Ponies, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church.

Admission is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

For information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org or visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook or call 218-829-4092.

Winter series comes to a close

The Lakes Area Music Festival concert titled "Very Viennese," 7 p.m. May 7, Lutheran Church of the Cross.

PEQUOT LAKES

Prairie Fire

Prairie Fire Children's Theatre production, 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, Pequot Lakes High School Theater. Call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200 or online for more information.