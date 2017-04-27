ESPN layoffs: A list of which employees have been fired

"We have long been about serving fans and innovating to create the best content for them. Today's fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do," ESPN said in a March statement. "Inevitably, that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports."

Among those who were let go include anchor Jay Crawford, radio host Danny Kanell, NFL reporter Ed Werder, and baseball reporter Jayson Stark.

Below is a list of former ESPN employees who have confirmed their departures via social media (this list will continue to be updated).

General

"SportsCenter" anchor Jay Crawford ESPNU anchor Brendan Fitzgerald "SportsCenter" anchor Chris Hassel "SportsCenter" anchor Darren Haynes Columnist Johnette Howard Columnist Melissa Isaacson Radio host Danny Kanell Reporter Andy Katz Radio host Robin Lundberg "Sports Center" anchor Jade McCarthy Reporter Britt McHenry Columnist Jane McManus "SportsCenter" anchor Jaymee Sire Correspondent Reese Waters

MLB

MLB analyst Jim Bowden MLB analyst Dallas Braden MLB analyst Raul Ibanez Dodgers peporter Doug Padilla MLB writer Jayson Stark Baseball reporter Mark Saxon MLB analyst Doug Glanville

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans reporter Justin Verrier Houston Rockets' reporter Calvin Watkins NBA reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

NFL

NFL analyst Trent Dilfer NFL analyst Ashley Fox NFL reporter Ed Werder

NHL

NHL columnist Scott Burnside NHL columnist Pierre LeBrun Hockey writer Joe McDonald

College sports

Big Ten reporter Brian Bennett College basketball writer Eamonn Brennan College basketball reporter C.L. Brown SEC football reporter David Ching College football recruiting reporter Jeremy Crabtree College basketball analyst Len Elmore College sports reporter Chantel Jennings College football reporter Brett McMurphy Pac 12 reporter Ted Miller Big 12 reporter Max Olson College basketball reporter Dana O'Neil SEC Reporter Greg Ostendorf Predictive analytics expert Rufus Peabody Big Ten football reporter Jesse Temple SEC recruiting analyst Derek Tyson Big Ten football reporter Austin Ward

Miscellaneous

Boxing host Marysol Castro Legal analyst Roger Cossack Enterprise reporter Tom Farrey Soccer writer Mike Goodman Golf commentator Dottie Pepper Auto racing commentator Dr. Jerry Lee Punch Sports gambling writer Dave Tuley ESPN Dallas columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor