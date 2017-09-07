Entertainment Briefs - Sept. 7

The CLC Community Band is starting its 24th year of creating music. This summer the band traveled to Ireland and performed four concerts at the Blarney Castle, King John's Castle, St. Nicholas Church in Galway and the Malahide Castle in Dublin.

Interested musicians may contact Director Steve Anderson at sanderson@clcmn.edu or 218-831- 3652 for more information.

Dinner theatre production set in LF

LITTLE FALLS—Great River Arts announces auditions for the fall dinner theater production of the Broadway hit play "Epic Proportions" written by Larry Coen and David Crane.

Jason Schommer of "Grease!", "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" returns to direct the production and is seeking a cast for this fast-paced, action filled comedy.

"Epic Proportions" takes place in the 1930s and is a hilarious behind the scenes look at the making of Hollywood's most epic film in the style of Ben-Hur and Cleopatra, a news release stated. Two brothers, Benny and Phil, travel to the desert to be movie extras in "Exeunt Omnes," but quickly find themselves in over their heads as they struggle to survive this off-the-rails movie production. Louise Goldman, the assistant director of "Atmosphere Personnel," and eccentric movie director D.W. DeWitt lead the production as personalities clash and outrageous situations arise with hilarious results, the release stated.

"Hollywood has never seen a motion picture quite like this before and they all have their work cut out for them to save the movie. In this side-splitting comedy, sibling rivalry, love triangles, temperamental actors, incompetent crew members and the Ten Plagues cause one catastrophe after another," the release stated.

Auditions will take place 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Great River Arts, with callbacks 7 p.m. Wednesday. All those auditioning will read from the script and are asked to bring a complete list of all conflicts until Nov. 18. Performances will be Nov. 9-11 and 16-18 at Great River Arts. All roles are open to casting and a large cast is needed to fill lead roles and featured roles including Benny, Phil, Louise, D.W. DeWitt, Octavium, The Queen, Queen's Attendant, Egyptians, Romans, Gladiators, Conspirators, Cochette the costume designer and more.

For more information visit www.greatart.org/auditions or admin@greatart.org or by phone at 320-632-0960.

'My Fair Lady' cast and crew announced

PEQUOT LAKES—Director Gary Hirsch of Brainerd has announced the 33 members of

the cast and crew for "My Fair Lady" to be staged by Pequot Lakes Community Theatre on Nov.

10-12 and 17-19 in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

They represent 13 area communities.

Hailed by critics and audiences for its heart and its wit, "My Fair Lady" is a musical about transformation, patronage, gender politics and class, based on George Bernard

Shaw's play, "Pygmalion."

Pompous phonetics professor Henry Higgins played by Mark Liedl of Pequot Lakes is so sure of his abilities that he takes it upon himself to transform a Cockney working-class girl into someone

who can pass for a cultured member of high society. His subject turns out to be the lovely Eliza Doolittle played by Jenny Kiffmeyer of Baxter, who agrees to speech lessons to improve her job prospects. Higgins and Eliza clash, then form an unlikely bond—one that is threatened by an aristocratic suitor.

The rest of the cast and crew:

• Baxter—Sharon Hartley, Miranda Ostlund and Mike Anderson.

• Brainerd—Mark Ford, Jared Foss.

• Breezy Point—Marjorie Harris.

• Crosslake—Gary and Deb Binda, and Craig Friday.

• East Gull Lake—Tech Director Mark Oehrlein and Kim Huether.

• Emily—Laura Leckband.

• Jenkins—Tim Leagjeld.

• Little Falls—Jessie Brutscher.

• Merrifield—Eddie Binda.

• Nisswa—Larry Petron and Ashley Mixer.

• Pequot Lakes—Vocal director Renee Anderson, Peter Herzog, Heather Pearson, Ashlyn Reynolds, Jana Johnson, Mollie Pierson, Megan Buffington, Shayna Schmidt, Brianna Engels and Molly Krautkremer.

• Pillager—Taisha Linder.

• Pine River—Ben Gordon, M.S. Bernard and stage manager Kim Utesch.

For information on tickets go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

Brainerd theater auditions set

Brained Community Theatre will host auditions for "Mr. Burns—A Post-Electric Play" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Central Lakes College Brainerd campus.

The play has roles for five women and three men.

Director Patrick Spradlin is also seeking performers who play musical instruments, including but not limited to guitar, keyboards, percussion, flute, violin and accordion.

"Mr. Burns" is set in a post-cataclysmic time when something has happened, resulting in the loss of all electricity. Act I encounters a group of survivors in the woods, sitting around a campfire and trying to remember the plot and dialogue of "The Simpsons" episode "Cape Feare." Act II takes place seven years later, when this same group is rehearsing a performance of the episode, along with commercials. Society has evolved to the point when performance is the currency, and the better the performance the more goods and items can be acquired. Act III takes place 70 years later than the second act. Society's rituals and perhaps religion have evolved, encompassing life lessons taught in the cartoon. The act is a mini-opera, requiring actors to sing and dance.

Auditions will consist of readings from the script, along with improvisational games. Actors may be asked to sing a capella to demonstrate vocal range. Those who audition are encouraged to wear loose comfortable clothing that will allow for movement.

The production will open Nov. 30 and play through Dec. 9. Rehearsals are typically at night on

weekdays, four to five days a week.

Those interested in auditioning who may have questions can contact the director at

pspradlin@clcmn.edu or by phone at 218-855-8255.

Heartland Poets to meet

Heartland Poets, a local chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, kicks off its schedule of monthly meetings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.

Poets will begin by reading poems at the podium—favorites by others poets/writers and their own. Following the reading, poets will receive a report on the National Federation of State Poetry Societies Convention in Fort Worth, Texas, and Woodtick Poets retreat from Heartland Poets president Doris Stengel.

There will also be a discussion of upcoming poetry events including League of Minnesota Poet's fall meeting, which will be Oct. 21-22 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Information about registration will be available. Poets then will share their poems in-progress for review by those present. Poets are encouraged to bring extra copies so others may better appreciate your creative effort.

This meeting is free and open to the public.

Nationally renowned author comes to Wadena

WADENA—Nationally renowned author Charles Baxter, author of novels, short stories, essays, and poetry is the September guest at Book Ends, the monthly meet-the-author event at The Uptown in Wadena.

The program is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday. Baxter authored the best-selling "The Feast of Love" adapted into a motion picture. He was a finalist in the National Book Award and has won a multitude of literary prizes and honors. Six of his short stories have been included

in Great American Short Story anthologies.

"I place him in the category of celebrated Minnesota male authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald, Sinclair Lewis, Tim O'Brien, Gary Paulsen and Jon Hassler," Jerry Mevissen, Nimrod author and moderator for the series, stated in a news release. "We are extremely fortunate to host his visit."

Baxter's most recent publications are "There's Something I Want You To Do," "Gryphon" and "Believers," all short story collections and available now at An Open Book in Wadena. Following Baxter's talk there will be sales, autographs and lunch. There is no admission charge, besides lunch that may be purchased.

More information can be found at An Open Book at 218-632-2665.

Author of 'An Army Lost' to appear in Wadena

WADENA—Author Steve Paper will talk about his book "An Army Lost" 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Wadena County Museum.

The book is currently being considered for a TV series.

"An Army Lost" is a fictional account based on a little-known campaign and the first in the Fallen Timbers Series following the James family into the wilderness and across the seas during the early days of the American republic.

According to the book description: "With the end of the Revolutionary War, the far west beckons to many. Among the homesteaders, farmers, adventurers and former soldiers looking for a new life is Landis James, a veteran estranged from his Philadelphia merchant father, who settles in the Kentucky borderlands. Soon many of the newcomers are encroaching on lands ceded to the Native Americans by treaty. To the Miami, Shawnee and other native peoples this is an outright invasion.

"The British still occupy forts Detroit, Michilimackinac and Niagara in violation of the Treaty of Paris and see an opportunity to either reclaim the colonies or at the very least, establish a buffer state to protect Canada. Encouraged and armed by the British, the tribes unite to defend their homeland. In 1790, President George Washington sends an army into the wilderness north of the Ohio River to end the 'troubles.' The soldiers are routed by a coalition of tribes led by the Miami War Chief, Little Turtle. In 1791, he sends a new army. Landis James, now a captain, heads north with many of his fellow Kentuckians to settle the score."

For more information call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Author Colin Mustful to talk in Verndale

VERNDALE—Author Colin Mustful will talk about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Verndale Lions Community Center.

Following the free program, the Verndale Historical Society will host a roasted chicken dinner to help raise money to create a display case for a grist mill and fire pumper.

Mustful, the author of several historical novels, compiled his research into one comprehensive resource titled: "Confronting Minnesota's Past: A Resource to Test Your Understanding on the U.S.-Dakota War." His published books are cross-genre, utilizing elements of fiction and nonfiction to tell compelling stories that inform and entertain.

The author's work focuses on the tragic and complicated history surrounding the largely unknown and misunderstood event of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Using a variety of sources, the author objectively considers this important part of Minnesota history through multiple perspectives and necessary historical context, a news release stated.

To learn more, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit www.colinmustful.com or call the Wadena County Historical Society at 218-631-9079.

Archaeology to be discussed in Wadena

WADENA—The Wadena County Historical Society will host a roundtable discussion about archaeology in Wadena County from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Wadena County Museum. Artifacts from excavations in Wadena County will be on display throughout the month and will include items from the Joseph Réaume Trading Post and Little Round Hill.