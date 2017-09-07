Live Music - Sept. 7
For week of Sept. 7-13; bands perform 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.
BAXTER
Jack Pine Brewery
15593 Edgewood Drive
Reed Nelson, 6 p.m. Sept. 15
BRAINERD
Eagles Club
124 Front St.
Artisan, 7-11 p.m. Friday; $5 for all dances for non-Eagle members.
O'Madden Pub
11266 Pine Beach Peninsula
Bruce Burniece, Friday-Saturday
Roundhouse Brewery
1551 Northern Pacific Road
Bruce Archer, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7
Brendan Flynn, 7 p.m. Saturday
Shep's on Sixth
315 S. Sixth St.
DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room
BREEZY POINT
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Mojo Monks, 9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday
JJ's Pub
Downstairs of the Commander
Soupbones, 5-9 p.m. Saturday
CROSBY
The Bridge Tavern
26929 Highway 6
Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays
FORT RIPLEY
St. Mathias Bar and Grill
4640 County Road 121
Cuyuna Rhythm, Saturday