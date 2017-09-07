Search
    Live Music - Sept. 7

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:45 a.m.

    For week of Sept. 7-13; bands perform 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.

    BAXTER

    Jack Pine Brewery

    15593 Edgewood Drive

    Reed Nelson, 6 p.m. Sept. 15

    BRAINERD

    Eagles Club

    124 Front St.

    Artisan, 7-11 p.m. Friday; $5 for all dances for non-Eagle members.

    O'Madden Pub

    11266 Pine Beach Peninsula

    Bruce Burniece, Friday-Saturday

    Roundhouse Brewery

    1551 Northern Pacific Road

    Bruce Archer, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

    Brendan Flynn, 7 p.m. Saturday

    Shep's on Sixth

    315 S. Sixth St.

    DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room

    BREEZY POINT

    Commander Bar

    30279 Airport Road

    Mojo Monks, 9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday

    JJ's Pub

    Downstairs of the Commander

    Soupbones, 5-9 p.m. Saturday

    CROSBY

    The Bridge Tavern

    26929 Highway 6

    Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays

    FORT RIPLEY

    St. Mathias Bar and Grill

    4640 County Road 121

    Cuyuna Rhythm, Saturday

