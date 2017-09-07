Special Events - Sept. 7

BRAINERD

Band membership open

Central Lakes College Community Band rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. Mondays in E471, the rehearsal hall; with a fall concert Nov. 14 in the Chalberg Theatre. Contact Director Steve Anderson at sanderson@clcmn.edu or 218-831- 3652 for more information.

Auditions

Brained Community Theatre will hold auditions for "Mr. Burns—a Post-Electric Play" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Chalberg Theatre at CLC.

LITTLE FALLS

Book sale

Friends of the Little Falls Library's annual fall book, Little Falls Carnegie Library: Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Auditions

Auditions for "Epic Proportions," 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Great River Arts, with callbacks at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information visit www.greatart.org/auditions or admin@greatart.org or by phone at 320-632-0960.

LONG PRAIRIE

Salsa Fest

Sustainable Farming Association to host Minnesota Salsa Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16, Todd County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $5 per person at the gate and kids 12 and under are free.

WADENA

Author events

Author Charles Baxter to appear 11 a.m. Saturday in the Book Ends monthly meet-the- author event, The Uptown.

Author Steve Paper of "An Army Lost", to appear 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Wadena County Museum.

VERNDALE

Author event

Author Colin Mustful will talk about the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Verndale Lions Community Center.