Visual Arts - Sept. 7
BAXTER
Cameleon Café
Crosby Artist Nora Novotny work on display at Baxter cafe and the Holy Yoga studio in Crosby.
The Crossing Arts Alliance
New Location
711 Laurel St.
"Art to Wear: Textiles and Beyond" in the gallery through Sept. 26, with an opening reception and a runway show, 7-9 a.m. Friday.
For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.
Crow Wing County
Historical Society
320 Laurel St.
Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.
CROSBY
Soo Line Depot Museum
101 First St. NE
A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.
CROSSLAKE
Community Center and Library
14126 Daggett Pine Road
Upcoming workshops: Judy Blain, specializing in watercolor with a loose, impressionistic style, Sept. 27-29; Dan Mondloch, watermedia artist, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. For more information and to register for any of the classes, contact Cecelia Burgwald at crburgwald@gmail.com or call 218-546-2709.
LITTLE FALLS
Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery
213 First Ave. SE
Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.