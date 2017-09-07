Search
    Visual Arts - Sept. 7

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:45 a.m.

    BAXTER

    Cameleon Café

    Crosby Artist Nora Novotny work on display at Baxter cafe and the Holy Yoga studio in Crosby.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    New Location

    711 Laurel St.

    "Art to Wear: Textiles and Beyond" in the gallery through Sept. 26, with an opening reception and a runway show, 7-9 a.m. Friday.

    For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Upcoming workshops: Judy Blain, specializing in watercolor with a loose, impressionistic style, Sept. 27-29; Dan Mondloch, watermedia artist, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. For more information and to register for any of the classes, contact Cecelia Burgwald at crburgwald@gmail.com or call 218-546-2709.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

