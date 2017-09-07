Visual Arts - Sept. 7

New Location

711 Laurel St.

"Art to Wear: Textiles and Beyond" in the gallery through Sept. 26, with an opening reception and a runway show, 7-9 a.m. Friday.

For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Upcoming workshops: Judy Blain, specializing in watercolor with a loose, impressionistic style, Sept. 27-29; Dan Mondloch, watermedia artist, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. For more information and to register for any of the classes, contact Cecelia Burgwald at crburgwald@gmail.com or call 218-546-2709.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.