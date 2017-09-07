Performing Arts - Sept. 7

Ballet in Brainerd

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center presents the Continental Ballet Company's production of Coppelia with two performances: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Chalberg Theatre. Tickets for Coppelia are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 855-8199.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

Charlie Parr, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 22, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

PEQUOT LAKES

GLAPA season kickoff

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts, free public event, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, with a 7 p.m. performance of Phil Olson's newest play, "Don't Hug Me, We're Family," Pequot Lakes High School Theater. More information is available at www.glapa.info or by calling Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.