Performing Arts - Sept. 7
BRAINERD
Eagles' tribute
Fabulous Armadillos to present "Takin' it to the Limit," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Tornstrom Auditorium. Presented by the Cultural Arts Series of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the concerts are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or through the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199.
Ballet in Brainerd
Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center presents the Continental Ballet Company's production of Coppelia with two performances: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Chalberg Theatre. Tickets for Coppelia are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 855-8199.
NISSWA
Grassroots Concerts series
Charlie Parr, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 22, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.
PEQUOT LAKES
GLAPA season kickoff
Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts, free public event, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, with a 7 p.m. performance of Phil Olson's newest play, "Don't Hug Me, We're Family," Pequot Lakes High School Theater. More information is available at www.glapa.info or by calling Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.