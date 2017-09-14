Performing Arts - Sept. 14
BRAINERD
Eagles' tribute
Fabulous Armadillos to present "Takin' it to the Limit," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Tornstrom Auditorium. Presented by the Cultural Arts Series of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the concerts are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or through the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199.
Ballet in Brainerd
Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center presents the Continental Ballet Company's production of Coppelia with two performances: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Chalberg Theatre. Tickets for Coppelia are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 855-8199.
'The Reading Room'
The Finnish company Theater Fiasko will perform "The Reading Room," 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Chalberg Theatre at CLC; Admission is free.
Rogue Valley to perform
Minneapolis Americana band Rogue Valley, performs, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College; Concert is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series season.
NISSWA
Grassroots Concerts series
Charlie Parr, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 22, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.