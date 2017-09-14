Special Events - Sept. 14

Open House

Ripple River Gallery's fall art open house Sept. 23. For more information e-mail ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or call 218-678-2575.

BRAINERD

Band membership open

Central Lakes College Community Band rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. Mondays in E471, the rehearsal hall; with a fall concert Nov. 14 in the Chalberg Theatre. Contact Director Steve Anderson at sanderson@clcmn.edu or 218-831- 3652 for more information.

Auditions

Brained Community Theatre will hold auditions for "Mr. Burns—a Post-Electric Play" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Chalberg Theatre at CLC.

LONG PRAIRIE

Salsa Fest

Sustainable Farming Association to host Minnesota Salsa Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Todd County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $5 per person at the gate and kids 12 and under are free.

WADENA

Author events

Author Steve Paper of "An Army Lost", to appear 7 p.m. Friday, Wadena County Museum.

VERNDALE

Author event

Author Colin Mustful will talk about the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, 4 p.m. Sunday, Verndale Lions Community Center.