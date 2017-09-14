Visual Arts - Sept. 14
AITKIN
Ripple River Gallery
27591 Partridge Ave
Exhibit titled "Contact" by photographer Duane L. Paulson will be on display through Oct. 11, with an artist reception Sept. 23.
BAXTER
Cameleon Café
Crosby Artist Nora Novotny work on display at Baxter cafe and the Holy Yoga studio in Crosby.
BRAINERD
Brainerd Public Library
416 S. Fifth St.
Artist Lucy Nesheim's paintings on display through Nov. 30.
The Crossing Arts Alliance
New Location
711 Laurel St.
"Art to Wear: Textiles and Beyond" in the gallery through Sept. 26.
For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.
Crow Wing County
Historical Society
320 Laurel St.
Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.
CROSBY
Soo Line Depot Museum
101 First St. NE
A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.
CROSSLAKE
Community Center and Library
14126 Daggett Pine Road
Upcoming workshops: Judy Blain, specializing in watercolor with a loose, impressionistic style, Sept. 27-29; Dan Mondloch, watermedia artist, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. For more information and to register for any of the classes, contact Cecelia Burgwald at crburgwald@gmail.com or call 218-546-2709.
LITTLE FALLS
Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery
213 First Ave. SE
Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.
NEW YORK MILLS
Cultural Arts Center
New fine art exhibit of Midwestern fiber arts miscellany titled, "Unraveling the Thread," opens Wednesday, and runs through Nov. 4, with a reception and artist talk 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23. After the reception at 7 p.m., musician Annie Humphrey with special guests, The Long Hairz Collective will perform. Tickets for the concert are $15 at the door, $12 in advance and $5 for students. For advance tickets visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call the center at 218-385-3339.