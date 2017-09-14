Visual Arts - Sept. 14

BAXTER

Cameleon Café

Crosby Artist Nora Novotny work on display at Baxter cafe and the Holy Yoga studio in Crosby.

BRAINERD

Brainerd Public Library

416 S. Fifth St.

Artist Lucy Nesheim's paintings on display through Nov. 30.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

New Location

711 Laurel St.

"Art to Wear: Textiles and Beyond" in the gallery through Sept. 26.

For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Upcoming workshops: Judy Blain, specializing in watercolor with a loose, impressionistic style, Sept. 27-29; Dan Mondloch, watermedia artist, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. For more information and to register for any of the classes, contact Cecelia Burgwald at crburgwald@gmail.com or call 218-546-2709.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

NEW YORK MILLS

Cultural Arts Center

New fine art exhibit of Midwestern fiber arts miscellany titled, "Unraveling the Thread," opens Wednesday, and runs through Nov. 4, with a reception and artist talk 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23. After the reception at 7 p.m., musician Annie Humphrey with special guests, The Long Hairz Collective will perform. Tickets for the concert are $15 at the door, $12 in advance and $5 for students. For advance tickets visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call the center at 218-385-3339.