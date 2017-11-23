Entertainment Briefs - Nov. 23

Quilts include:

• Crisis Quilts: Quilts made by Pinetree and other area quilters are given to children 18 years old or younger through organizations like Crow Wing and Cass County Social Services, Mid-Minnesota Women's Center and Sexual Assault Services.

• Habitat for Humanity Quilts: Pinetree presents the new homeowners with a quilt every time Habitat for Humanity builds a new home.

• Quilts of Valor: The Quilts of Valor is a national organization that donates quilts to military service personnel from all branches of service and veterans touched by war.

• Jail Quilts: Pinetree volunteers visit the jail weekly to help the women inmates learn quilting skills. The quilts are community projects. The inmates learn all of the steps of putting a quilt together. The quilts are donated to women's shelters.

On average 100 quilts are donated by the Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild every year. The

guild meets at 6:45 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the Lord of Life Church. For more information or to donate fabric or funding to contact Cindy at 218-820-4327 or Charlene at 218-963- 9407. Pinetree also is on Facebook.

HSO and Legacy Chorale concerts set

Heartland Symphony Orchestra will present its winter concerts titled "Holiday Voices" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium of the Little Falls Community High School and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.

The orchestra, directed by Alexander Corbett, will include a collaboration with the Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota, a 60-member choral group under the direction of Sarah Aamot.

The program begins with Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" and the Grammy-award winning music from the 2004 film, "The Polar Express." For the Brainerd concert, the HSO will be joined by young musicians from the Brainerd High School Orchestra. Wrapping up the first half is another film score: music from the 1952 movie "The Holly and the Ivy" by the illustrious film composer, Malcolm Arnold.

The Legacy Chorale begins the second half of the "Holiday Voices" concert with a tranquil and poignant work by John Rutter called, "A Christmas Night." Next up is "Hallelujah Chorus" from "Messiah," the masterpiece by George Frideric Handel. The concert will come to a close with another film score: music from "Home Alone" by the modern master, John Williams. Joining the orchestra will be the Children's Chorus of Garfield Elementary. Bob Cerulli's "Christmas Sing-Along" will serve as a final encore.

Forty-five minutes prior to each concert, Corbett will hold "Conductor Chats" with the audience in the auditorium. "Conductor Chats" provide an opportunity for the audience to learn more about the music from the conductor and members of the orchestra.

HSO, a 65-piece symphony orchestra representing central Minnesota, holds three concert series a year in Little Falls and Brainerd. It is now in its 41st season and the orchestra includes adult musicians from a wide geographic area and students from Little Falls and Brainerd.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students are free.

For more information visit www.HeartlandSymphony.com or call 800-826-1997.

These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and by a generous grant from the Laura Jane Musser Fund.

Christmas concert set in Staples

STAPLES—The Staples Area Community Christmas Concert is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Staples Motley High School Gymnasium.

The community concert features a major work every other year. In 2015 the concert featured Handel's Messiah. This year, the featured work will be Franz Schubert's Mass No. 2 in G Major, commonly referred to as Schubert's Mass in G. This composition written in 1815 for choral, string orchestra, and organ consists of six movements: "Kyrie," "Gloria," "Credo," "Sanctus," "Benedictus" and "Agnus Dei." The composition will be performed by the Staples Area Men's Chorus, Staples Area Women's Chorus, Staples Motley High School A Capella Choir and will be accompanied by the Staples Motley Chamber Orchestra and a select group of area musicians.

"I am excited to be directing Schubert's Mass Number 2 in G, with the choral groups and orchestra from Staples Motley," Rob Freelove, the SAMC director stated in a news release. "The Staples community is truly a shining gem in the choral world, and I can think of no other community, this size, that regularly performs this high-quality literature. This arrangement is perhaps Schubert's best known 'Short' Mass and sets the Latin text of the traditional Roman Catholic mass to his wonderful music. It is truly a beautiful composition."

The concert will open with special guest solo performances by the Colla Voce Girls' Choir and Central Minnesota Boys' Choir, followed by solo performances by the SAWC, SAMC and the Staples Motley A Capella Choir. The major work will comprise most of the second half of the concert.

Ticket sales are available at www.staplesmen.org or from any SAMC or SAWC chorus members or Nelson Insurance Agency. Tickets also will be available at the door on the night of the concert unless sold out ahead of time. Single tickets are $10 and tickets are available for immediate families of three or more for $25. Children under 6 are free.

Photo contest entries being accepted

WADENA—"Picturing the Good Life" is the theme of a new photo contest that is accepting photographs and short videos of the Wadena area. The collection of images will be used for promoting Wadena. The link to the complete contest guidelines and a place where photos and videos can be uploaded is www.TheGoodLifeWadenaMinnesota.com and there will be cash awards ranging from $25-$100 for best images accepted for the collection.

"Picturing the Good Life" is a project of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce which received a grant from Region 5 Branding Project, funded by the National Joint Powers Alliance. Contact the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or email kentscheer@outlook.com for questions.

Christmas Tea and Stories set

CROSBY—Restoration Books and Gifts in Crosby will host "Christmas Tea and Stories" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2.

Eunice Boeringa, author, teacher and storyteller, will share her book "Christmas: The Rest of the Story." Boeringa wrote the book through her own search to keep Christ central in her family's Christmas celebrations. She will bring crocheted nativity to life and shares the traditions of Christmas. Tea and sweet treats will be served at the event.

'Taste of the Lakes' winners announced

NISSWA—The winners of the 29th annual Kinship Partners "Taste of the Lakes" fundraiser held Nov. 17 at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa have been announced.

Guest culinary judge was Timothy Fischer, executive chef at Loews Hotel Minneapolis who presented awards in each of the categories.

The winner for Best Starter was presented to Executive Chef Brian Diumenti from Irma's Kitchen at Cragun's for its Crispy Pork Belly and Crawfish Cake.

The award for Best Entrée was presented to Executive Chef Tom Johnson from Breezy Point Resort for their Bistro Surf and Turf—Slow Braised Boneless Short Rib and Lobster Ravioli.

The award for Best Dessert was presented to Chef Derek Hyatt from Bar Harbor Supper Club for their Maple Bourbon Ice Cream Drink with Bacon.

The traveling People's Choice Award, which is voted on by the guests in attendance, was presented to Grand View Lodge for their Starter Bourbon Short Rib Soup and Entrée Apple

Smoked Brisket, Tomato Bacon Jam, Duck Confit Au Gratin Potato.

Resort Sous Chef Shawn Lowmen from Grand View Lodge accepted the award from the 2016 winner, Executive Chef Brian Diumenti from Irma's Kitchen at Cragun's.

Proceeds from the event benefit Kinship Partners that serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors can be individuals, couples or families.

For more information on being a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit www.kinshippartners.org.

Music scholarships awarded

LITTLE FALLS—St. Francis Music Center, Little Falls, has several scholarships that have been set up by families to recognize the talents and dedication of music students and to encourage them to continue their musical studies. Students are chosen for these awards based on teacher recommendation and participation in musical activities.

The highest honor at the Music Center is the Sister Justina Bieganek Award. Sister Justina was a part of the Music Center from its very beginnings in 1979. She retired at the age of 99. Bailey Lochner from Pierz has been chosen as this year's recipient.

Also awarded were the Sister Judine Cassidy Scholarships to Claire Breitenfeldt from Long Prairie; Ava Haggerty and Isaac Olson from Little Falls; Nicholas Mettler from Burtrum; and Brianna Wuebkers from Freeport. Sister Judine was the beloved principal at St. Francis High School from 1960-1977.

Korrin Gwost from Little Falls was awarded the Lyseng Family Scholarship, which was set up by Vicki and Greg Spofford in honor of Vicki's parents, both life-long music educators. Zachary Sobania of Little Falls was awarded the Guy Christiansen Family Scholarship set up by Carol Christiansen and family in honor of their father; and Hannah Miller from Browerville was awarded the Bernet Family Scholarship, created by the Bernet family in honor of Sister Maurita Bernet and of their parents who provided music lessons to all six daughters.

For more information visit the center's website at www.sfmusiccenter.org or call 320-632-0637. St. Francis Music Center is a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.

Center facilitates Minneapolis Institute of art program

NEW YORK MILLS—The Cultural Center in New York Mills offers an Art Adventure program as an extension of the service by the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Art Adventure is a program that engages students with artworks from the Minneapolis Institute of Art's collection and through the support of thousands of trained volunteers, sends visual arts into K-6 classrooms across Minnesota and beyond.

The Center seeks volunteers to become Picture People. To be a picture person, call the Center to register at 218-385-3339, then come to one of two training sessions offered at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. The training is offered free and facilitated by Pam Robinson at the Cultural Center.

Educators, community organizers and home school groups can contact the Center to be paired with a Picture Person who will bring a kit to present in the class, course or clapboard clubhouse. The kit offered by the Center this season is entitled Artists' Inspirations and includes photos of six pieces from MIA's permanent collection. The kit and Picture People are available to the New York Mills area until Dec. 30.

This program encourages creativity, critical thinking and global awareness through in-depth exploration of art across various cultures and time periods. Art Adventure is an opportunity for students and community members to experience art up close and personal through reproductions, technology and touch-and-feel props.

Book signing set for 'Finding the Beautiful You'

Author Lisa Cassman of "Finding the Beautiful You" will appear for a book signing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd.

Cassman's book helps readers discover who they are and guides them through the process of examining their self-worth to truly find their beautiful self.

"As a licensed minister and motivational speaker, women frequently approach me asking for a book that outlines the content of my workshops on self-confidence," Cassman stated in a news release. "I realized that women were hungry for a guide that would help them address past hurts and disappointments so they could focus on the joy the future holds as their true beautiful self." The book offers a variety of interactive exercises that force readers to absorb the information and personalize the content to help with their own self-discovery. The author stated the book can be used as a workbook, where readers are encouraged to write their thoughts to emotional prompts; and readers also are directed to read specific scripture passages and write down their feelings throughout the book.

"Finding the Beautiful You" is available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in paperback and e-book.

Cassman also has published "The Road Less Traveled: A Guide to a Positive Marriage," and "The Light in Your Eyes."