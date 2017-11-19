'Picturing the Good Life in Wadena' photo contest announced
WADENA—"Picturing the Good Life" is the theme of a new photo contest accepting photographs and short videos of the Wadena area.
This collection of images will be used for promoting the Wadena region to others. The link to the complete contest guidelines and a place where photos and videos can be uploaded is: www.TheGoodLifeWadenaMinnesota.com.
There will be cash awards ranging from $25 to $100 for best images accepted for the collection. "Picturing the Good Life" is a project of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce which received a grant from Region 5 Branding Project, funded by the National Joint Powers Alliance. Form and Cloud Hosting donated by Arvig. Contact the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or email kentscheer@outlook.com with questions.