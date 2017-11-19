'Picturing the Good Life in Wadena' photo contest announced

There will be cash awards ranging from $25 to $100 for best images accepted for the collection. "Picturing the Good Life" is a project of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce which received a grant from Region 5 Branding Project, funded by the National Joint Powers Alliance. Form and Cloud Hosting donated by Arvig. Contact the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or email kentscheer@outlook.com with questions.