Visual Arts - Nov. 23

BRAINERD

Brainerd Public Library

416 S. Fifth St.

Artist Lucy Nesheim's paintings on display through Nov. 30.

Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild community quilts on display through mid-January.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

New Location

711 Laurel St.

Michelle Pfeiffer is the featured artist through the month.

Kringle Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23.

For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.

Crow Wing County Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

"Seasons in the Sun Show," runs through Dec. 30 with artists Kathy Braud and Kerry Kupferschmidt.