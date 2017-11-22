Search
    Visual Arts - Nov. 23

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:17 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Aitkin Public Library

    Art by Duane Barnhart through the end of the year.

    BAXTER

    Chameleon Café

    Crosby artist Nora Novotny's work is on display at Baxter cafe and the Holy Yoga studio in Crosby.

    BRAINERD

    Brainerd Public Library

    416 S. Fifth St.

    Artist Lucy Nesheim's paintings on display through Nov. 30.

    Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild community quilts on display through mid-January.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    New Location

    711 Laurel St.

    Michelle Pfeiffer is the featured artist through the month.

    Kringle Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23.

    For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.

    Crow Wing County Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

    Great River Arts

    122 First St. SE

    "Seasons in the Sun Show," runs through Dec. 30 with artists Kathy Braud and Kerry Kupferschmidt.

