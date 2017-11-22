Visual Arts - Nov. 23
AITKIN
Aitkin Public Library
Art by Duane Barnhart through the end of the year.
BAXTER
Chameleon Café
Crosby artist Nora Novotny's work is on display at Baxter cafe and the Holy Yoga studio in Crosby.
BRAINERD
Brainerd Public Library
416 S. Fifth St.
Artist Lucy Nesheim's paintings on display through Nov. 30.
Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild community quilts on display through mid-January.
The Crossing Arts Alliance
New Location
711 Laurel St.
Michelle Pfeiffer is the featured artist through the month.
Kringle Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23.
For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.
Crow Wing County Historical Society
320 Laurel St.
Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.
CROSBY
Soo Line Depot Museum
101 First St. NE
A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.
LITTLE FALLS
Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery
213 First Ave. SE
Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.
Great River Arts
122 First St. SE
"Seasons in the Sun Show," runs through Dec. 30 with artists Kathy Braud and Kerry Kupferschmidt.