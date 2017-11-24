Ceramics exhibition to open Tuesday at CLC
"Discoveries In Ceramics," an independent study student exhibition, will open Tuesday and be on display through Dec. 15 in the Central Lakes College Art Gallery in Brainerd.
This exhibition showcases the ceramic work of two independent study students, Hannah Rakow and Ashlee Carter. An artists reception will be 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and participating artists will be available to meet and discuss their work and creative process. This exhibition and all events associated with it are free and open to the public.
The gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.