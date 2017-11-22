Search
    Special Events - Nov. 23

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:17 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Art events

    Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month; More information available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.

    Book launch

    Diane Schlagel of "The Price of New Shoes, An Oldest Sister's Journey," 1 p.m. Dec. 9, Aitkin Carnegie Library.

    Author at tea

    Author Mary Wasche will speak Dec. 5-6 at the annual St. Nicholas Teas at the Jaques Art Center in Aitkin. Tickets are $20. Call to reserve at 218-927-2363.

    BRAINERD

    Auditions set

    Auditions for Brainerd Community Theatre production of "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress," 6 p.m. Dec. 5-6, Dryden Theatre at Central Lakes College. Performances Feb. 22-24 and March 1-3, 2018. Contact Michael Sander, the director, at sandwood@uslink.net or 218-587-4728 for more information.

    Book-signing

    Author Lisa Cassman of "Finding the Beautiful You" will appear for a book signing, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Northland Arboretum.

    CROSBY

    Christmas Tea and Stories

    "Christmas Tea and Stories," 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Restoration Books and Gifts, with an appearance by Eunice Boeringa, author, teacher and storyteller, will share her book "Christmas: The Rest of the Story."

    PEQUOT LAKES

    Auditions set

    Auditions for Pequot Lakes Community Theater's "And Then There Were None," 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Pequot Lakes High School Theater. Performances are Feb. 16-18 and 23-25 of 2018. For more information go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.

