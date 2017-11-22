Special Events - Nov. 23

Book launch

Diane Schlagel of "The Price of New Shoes, An Oldest Sister's Journey," 1 p.m. Dec. 9, Aitkin Carnegie Library.

Author at tea

Author Mary Wasche will speak Dec. 5-6 at the annual St. Nicholas Teas at the Jaques Art Center in Aitkin. Tickets are $20. Call to reserve at 218-927-2363.

BRAINERD

Auditions set

Auditions for Brainerd Community Theatre production of "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress," 6 p.m. Dec. 5-6, Dryden Theatre at Central Lakes College. Performances Feb. 22-24 and March 1-3, 2018. Contact Michael Sander, the director, at sandwood@uslink.net or 218-587-4728 for more information.

Book-signing

Author Lisa Cassman of "Finding the Beautiful You" will appear for a book signing, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Northland Arboretum.

CROSBY

Christmas Tea and Stories

"Christmas Tea and Stories," 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Restoration Books and Gifts, with an appearance by Eunice Boeringa, author, teacher and storyteller, will share her book "Christmas: The Rest of the Story."

PEQUOT LAKES

Auditions set

Auditions for Pequot Lakes Community Theater's "And Then There Were None," 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Pequot Lakes High School Theater. Performances are Feb. 16-18 and 23-25 of 2018. For more information go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.