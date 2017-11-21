The following local students will perform at Christmas in Christ Chapel:

Baxter:

Devin Makey

Caitlin Steffen

Brainerd:

Brendan Hermerding

Kayli Skinner

Long Prairie:

Elizabeth Mellgren

The annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services at Gustavus evoke wonder through music, poetry, prayer, and dance performed by over 350 students. This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel's theme is Life Abundant: A Celebration of Christmas during the 500th year of the Reformation. The service will celebrate the nativity through the rich and diverse heritage of music, word, and art inspired by the global Lutheran movement - both historic in depth and continually emerging in scope.