Local students to perform in Gustavus Adolphus College's 'Christmas in Christ Chapel'
SAINT PETER - Gustavus Adolphus College will host its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services December 1-3 on its Saint Peter, Minn. campus. The evening performance on Saturday, December 2, will be live streamed online for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. central time. Visit gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the live stream.
The following local students will perform at Christmas in Christ Chapel:
Baxter:
- Devin Makey
- Caitlin Steffen
Brainerd:
- Brendan Hermerding
- Kayli Skinner
Long Prairie:
- Elizabeth Mellgren
The annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services at Gustavus evoke wonder through music, poetry, prayer, and dance performed by over 350 students. This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel's theme is Life Abundant: A Celebration of Christmas during the 500th year of the Reformation. The service will celebrate the nativity through the rich and diverse heritage of music, word, and art inspired by the global Lutheran movement - both historic in depth and continually emerging in scope.