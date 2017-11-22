Search
    Live Music - Nov. 23

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:07 p.m.

    For week of Nov. 23-29; bands perform 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.

    BRAINERD

    Eagles Club

    124 Front St.

    No band

    Roundhouse Brewery

    1551 Northern Pacific Road

    Avery and Duncan, 7 p.m. Friday

    Dos Guys, 7 p.m. Saturday

    Shep's on Sixth

    315 S. Sixth St.

    DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room

    The Center

    803 Kingwood St.

    Bluegrass Jam, first, third and fifth Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

    The Side Track Bar

    18071 Highway 371

    Dan Dryden and My Famous Friends, Saturday

    BREEZY POINT

    Commander Bar

    30279 Airport Road

    Alex Zackary Band, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

    JJ's Pub

    Downstairs of the Commander

    Lisa Wenger, 5-9 p.m. Saturday

    CROSBY

    The Bridge Tavern

    26929 Highway 6

    Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays

