Live Music - Nov. 23
For week of Nov. 23-29; bands perform 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.
BRAINERD
Eagles Club
124 Front St.
No band
Roundhouse Brewery
1551 Northern Pacific Road
Avery and Duncan, 7 p.m. Friday
Dos Guys, 7 p.m. Saturday
Shep's on Sixth
315 S. Sixth St.
DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room
The Center
803 Kingwood St.
Bluegrass Jam, first, third and fifth Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Side Track Bar
18071 Highway 371
Dan Dryden and My Famous Friends, Saturday
BREEZY POINT
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Alex Zackary Band, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
JJ's Pub
Downstairs of the Commander
Lisa Wenger, 5-9 p.m. Saturday
CROSBY
The Bridge Tavern
26929 Highway 6
Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays