As part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series, it's a

show that series producer Patrick Spradlin calls "something you have to see to believe."

"When I was first approached about presenting this show, I was skeptical," Spradlin stated in a news release. "I mean, 'The Little Drummer Boy' played in the style of the surfer song 'Wipeout'? I couldn't imagine it."

Skepticism was quickly replaced by awe, Spradlin stated, when he saw the show at the Pioneer Place in St.Cloud.

"I'd never been to a show where two things that were so familiar to me, Christmas songs and the stylings of particular rock bands, were blended to create something so incredible. I was sold after the third song."

The show's creators convinced Spradlin to give the show a try in Brainerd, with immediate success.

"It's one of the shows I will present every year if it's available," Spradlin stated. "I think there'd be a revolt in the streets if I left them off the schedule.

This will be the ninth appearance for Rock and Roll Christmas, but the show is always different.

"I spoke with the band and was told audiences could expect a lot of new material, a new opening sequence, a new closer," Spradlin stated. "The addition of new material really isn't an issue though. So far, without much advertising, we've sold over 500 seats for the show. I expect we'll be close to selling out."

This is the third year in which the show has been held at the Cragun's Centre.

"We've been so fortunate to partner with the Craguns on this," Spradlin stated. "Their staff does a tremendous job in helping make this event enjoyable for our audiences. They even offer dinner and hotel specials to coincide with the show."

Rock and Roll Christmas is the creation of Ted Manderfeld and Paul Diethelm, two musicians from the St. Cloud area who arrived at the idea of the show and set out to find the perfect musicians and singers to make their vision a reality.

Manderfeld is half of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, which performs more than 120 times a year across the country and Mexico.

"We've played for corporate clients, casinos, country club, and some pretty exclusive nightclubs all over the country," Manderfeld stated. Manderfeld co-produces the Billy Joel and Elton John tribute show Eye 2 Eye with former Bobby Vee and GB Leighton keyboardist Greg Armstrong. He has also spent time in the studio as jingle writer, recording artist and producer. He has performed as an actor and even a game show host, and brings a high energy showmanship to the the Rock and Roll Christmas.

Paul Diethelm is a veteran of more than 30 years of live performance, studio recording and

songwriting. Born and raised in Watertown, Diethelm moved to St Cloud, and in 1989 formed

the band Slip Twister. They quickly grew to become a midwestern perennial favorite. As an

eight year member of the Jonny Lang Band, Diethelm toured the world and shared the stage with rock and blues legends including Aerosmith, B.B. King, Sting, and the Rolling Stones. He has made multiple appearances on national TV shows including David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Conan O'Brien. Diethelm is a performer, a guitarist and has played on two Grammy-nominated recordings, including the platinum selling Jonny Lang album "Wander This World," for which he also co-wrote the hit single title track and most recently the "Pinetop Perkins and Friends" album where he appears on tracks with Eric Clapton, BB King and Jimmy Vaughan. Diethelm is a founding member of The Fabulous Armadillos.

Pamela McNeill is a lead vocalist with the show. Her credentials as a performer in the Twin

Cities is legendary. In a Minneapolis/St. Paul magazine it stated, "Country-rock siren Pamela

McNeill cooks like grease on the griddle." Besides songwriting for her four critically acclaimed

solo albums, McNeill also has penned songs for artists such as Wynonna Judd and Yanni. Based in Minneapolis she has developed a fervent following in the Midwest and in 2007 was featured in the book "Music Legends - A Rewind on the Minnesota Music Scene," written by Martin Keller. McNeill is a frequent performer with The Fabulous Armadillos, and also is the driving force behind "Rumours and Dreams," a tribute show to the music of Fleetwood Mac.

Stacy Bauer is a powerhouse vocalist who has been with Rock and Roll Christmas since the

beginning. Having headed the popular midwest Led Zeppelin tribute band, Blimp, Bauer was a

perfect candidate to come in and round out the list of vocalists for the show. Besides being a

member of Blimp, Bauer is a member of the Stearns County Pachanga Society and was recently asked to perform shows with Janis Joplin's former band, Big Brother and the Holding Company in a string of sold out shows.

Vocalist Tim Haussner has been a singer/songwriter/guitarist for many different groups in the

past 10 years. He has played thousands of shows at large festivals, back yards, coffee shops,

bank openings, weddings, pizza joints, clubs, bodybuilder competitions, garages, theaters and

holes in the wall from Minnesota to Alaska.

Billy Thommes is a drummer whose musicality and professionalism make him the perfect choice to match the varied musical styles in the show. Thommes is an in-demand musician in the Twin Cities for touring and studio work. With versatility as his calling card, he's backed up a wide range of artists, from the blues rock of Jonny Lang, Indigenous, Bernard Allison and Sue Foley, to the Minneapolis rock of Soul Asylum and the Honeydogs.

Bassist Mike Zeleny has been one third of one of the Midwest's most popular and sought after

bands, Slip Twister. Along with Diethelm and drummer Jay O'Donnell, Zeleny has played

innumerable shows all over the region and proven to be an essential part of the rhythmic

backbone of every show he is in, including Rock and Roll Christmas, Billy and Elton Eye 2 Eye,

The Fabulous Armadillos and Deep Seven.

Mike Kreitzer, on saxophone and flute, is a multi-instrumentalist who has also been a part of the

show since its inception. He's played in numerous bands for more than two decades and often

featured with The Fabulous Armadillos. His favorite part of the show is the response from the

crowd when he plays his flute on "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

Tickets are available online at www.clcperformingarts.com or from the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199.

Sponsor for the show is Deerwood Bank. The entire CLC Performing Arts Center season is made possible in part by an operating grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a

legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.