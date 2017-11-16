MPR in Brainerd back on air after repairs

Callers to MPR stations KBPN-FM 88.3 News and KBPR-FM 90.7 Classical were greeted until recently with a recorded message about what was billed as "an unfortunate circumstance."

"I am happy to report that as of last night MPR News and Classical MPR are back on the air and fully operational," MPR Regional Director Kristi Booth said Wednesday.

The Brainerd stations' tower was damaged because of lightning, and the stations were off the air for several days. Repairs were expected to be completed by Friday at the latest.

"I know our listeners in the Brainerd lakes (area) are breathing a collective sigh of relief," she said. "MPR cannot thank them enough for their patience and understanding—and for their love of MPR."

MPR operates a 46-station network serving almost all of Minnesota and parts of surrounding states, reaching more than 1 million listeners each week with its three regional services—MPR News, Classical MPR and The Current, which features listener-supported music.

KBPR-FM 90.7 was established in February 1988, and KBPN-FM 88.3 News was established in July 2003. The stations' power is listed as 34,000 watts and reaches as far north as Park Rapids, as far east as Aitkin, as far south as Little Falls and as far west as Wadena.