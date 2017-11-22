Performing Arts - Nov. 23

"Miracle on 34th Street'

Stage North Theatre Company's upcoming holiday drama, "Miracle on 34th Street," Dec. 14-17, Franklin Arts Center auditorium. For tickets, go online at www.stagenorththeater.com or call 218-232-6810.

Madrigal Dinner set

The Christmas Madrigal Dinner presented by the Brainerd High School A Cappella and Windfall Choirs, 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2, Cragun's Legacy Golf Course Clubhouse Pavilion. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at brainerdmusic.com.

Rock and Roll Christmas Show

Rock and Roll Christmas Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, in the Centre at Cragun's Resort. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., as part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series. Tickets are available online at www.clcperformingarts.com or from the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199.

'Holiday Voices' concert

Heartland Symphony Orchestra' winter concerts titled "Holiday Voices," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium of the Little Falls Community High School and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students are free. For more information visit www.HeartlandSymphony.com or call 800-826-1997.

STAPLES

Christmas concert

Staples Area Community Christmas Concert is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Staples Motley High School Gymnasium