Madrigal Dinner to be staged at Cragun's

The clubhouse can seat 200 guests per night.

The eighth annual dinner —which includes a jester, a king and queen and their royalty—begins at 6 p.m. The choir students will be dressed in medieval costumes for this year's skit titled "Sleepless in the Castle." They will welcome guests back to a time of feasting and festival for the dinner. Every year the script is different, so no show will ever be the same. All the scripts revolve around a common format, but the entertainment and song selection is not repeated.

"We are busy putting all the details together," Brian Stubbs, director of the BHS choirs, said. "It is a lot of organization and energy to put these shows together, but we all have so much fun doing it. I think that's why our audiences enjoy these dinners. It is so evident that the kids are having fun as they interact with their attendees, whether serving as a wait staff person, or singing to their table. It's really infectious. I can't think of a better way to get in the mood for the holiday season, than to connect with these great kids."

Students will perform familiar Christmas songs, including "Carol of the Drum," "In the Bleak Midwinter" and "Deck the Halls."

The event is divided into four parts: welcoming guests and "Wassail" social in the Legacy Lodge; a four-course feast served in the main hall; entertainment by the court jester and cast; and the concert of familiar Christmas carols as the choir surrounds the audience.

The menu includes: Wassail, tossed salad with strawberries and walnuts, herbed roast bone in chicken, fingerling potatoes, honey glazed carrots and bread pudding with caramel sauce.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at brainerdmusic.com and people are able to pick their table. Proceeds earned from the dinner will pay for the scripts and costumes for the show, scholarships and will support upcoming trips and activities that the choir students attend.