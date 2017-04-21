Q: If there is one misconception about the meat industry that would you like to change, what is it?

There tends to be a lot of misconceptions about the meat industry, and I wouldn't be able to address them all. I can say that there are many good-natured and hard working people that work in the meat industry, from small-business owners and employees, to people that work at larger corporations. We want animal welfare and human welfare to be a priority. As an industry, it is also crucial to provide wholesome but economical options and choices for all consumers. Our motto for BBQ Boot Camp says "kNOw Agriculture, kNOw Food"!

Q: Your title is "meat laboratory manager" at NDSU Animal Sciences. To the average person who doesn't know what the Meat Lab is, what are your day-to-day responsibilities and job duties?

The Meat Lab is a hub for activity. There are multiple classes that utilize the Meat Lab for teaching throughout the fall and spring semesters. Students learn about meat quality, food safety, livestock production, meat processing, cookery and more.

The one constant of my day is keeping the Meat Lab moving. Typically, there are 10 undergraduate students who work for the Meat Lab. My assistant manager, Spencer Wirt, and I are responsible for our students: work schedule, training, safety, time slips and keeping them on track. We also run retail sales on Thursdays and Fridays which are open to the public. Essentially we operate a business while incorporating teaching, research and extension.

We've been involved in research on meat quality difference between young rams and wethers (castrated rams), along with other projects on beef, pork and lamb. A current project looks at meat nutrition and meet in the human diet.

The program has allowed us to educate adults and youth about agriculture and food. The student employees that are hired to work at the Meat Lab not only receive compensation for their work, they also gain knowledge and experience in an industry that is constantly searching for skilled employees.

Q: What is your educational background that led you to this career path and why?

I earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics and I am finishing my master's degree in meat science, but my education didn't lead me to what I am doing today. I heard of the Meat Lab when I was a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club when I was an undergraduate student and then started working there. Before I graduated, I was moved into the interim manager position. After earning my degree, I accepted a full-time manager position, and here I am today.

Q: What is your favorite cut of meat to prepare and why? (Share a recipe if you'd like and how readers can purchase meat from the Meat Lab.)

I LOVE to barbecue and grill! I would say my favorite three cuts, because no one can have one favorite, are pork chops, beef brisket and lamb shoulder. Honestly, if you have never had lamb you are missing out! A thick pork chop or barbecued beef brisket are hard to beat!

Carnivore Rub is a simple recipe I use on almost every cut of meat. Combine ½ cup of salt (kosher or fine), 2 tablespoons of coarse black pepper, and 2 teaspoons of granulated garlic. Sprinkle on pork chops or apply as a rub on lamb shoulder or beef brisket the next time you barbecue.

Austen Germolus grew up on a small grains farm near Borup, Minn. He graduated from NDSU in 2007 and has been working for the Animal Science Department as Meat Lab manager for 10 years. He and his wife farm, growing wheat, soybeans and corn, and have two cows and a horse. Germolus is the fifth generation to raise crops and livestock on their family farm, which was established in 1883. Together Germolus and his wife are raising a sixth generation with their son.

Learn more about NDSU Meat, BBQ Boot Camp and for find NDSU Meat Lab retail store hours here.