Puttin' on The Mitts: The gift of goodies

So when I saw this recipe for Salted Caramel Chocolate Crack Bark, I was sure I'd found a winner.

As I've stated before, I'm no Betty Crocker. Baking is so much more of a science with not a lot of room for trial and error so I typically avoid it as much as I can. But with Christmas coming, the talk of baking and goodies is hard to avoid, especially when my Mitts partner in crime suggested we make sweet treats for this week's column.

Reluctantly, I went searching for the easiest recipe with the least amount of ingredients.

Guess what? Sometimes easy and a short ingredient list doesn't matter when it comes to something turning out.

Don't get me wrong. The bark still tastes pretty good. It's not going to go to waste by any means, but it looked nothing like the picture from the recipe. For instance, the chocolate chips that were supposed to melt and be spread across the caramel mixture on the crackers didn't melt and therefore didn't spread either. I kept having to put them back in the oven, which meant the caramel mixture was getting more and more brown and done.

In my opinion, they're too done and yet, those milk chocolate chips still wouldn't melt enough to spread. I've never seen anything like it. Maybe our readers have some thoughts? One of my co-workers said she's always heard semisweet chocolate chips melt better than milk chocolate.

Either way, the bark will be eaten by family and friends who are more concerned about taste instead of appearance.

Merry Christmas!

SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATE CRACK BARK

From Deb's Pots blog

1 package saltines

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 package chocolate chips (milk or semi-sweet)

Sea salt, to taste

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Lay the saltines out on the sheet.

Melt the butter in a heavy, medium saucepan and add the sugar.

Stir until the sugar melts and then cook over medium high heat for about 5 minutes until the bubbles begin to look frothy.

Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and a pinch of salt.

Pour the caramel over the saltines and spread with an offset spatula.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Take the baking sheet out and sprinkle the chocolate chips over, trying to evenly disperse them.

Put them back in the oven for two minutes.

Take them out and spread out the now-melted chocolate.

Immediately sprinkle with salt.

Let them cool outside or in the refrigerator or freezer until they are set.

Once cool, break up the bark into smaller sized pieces.

-- DeLynn

I went through a phase during which I was determined to make every Christmas gift for family and friends.

Some were cooking endeavors, while others were crafts or crochet projects. As a classic procrastinator, the mad dash in the last few days before the holiday's arrival was inevitable and intense. By Christmas Eve, my hands ached from maneuvering a crochet hook in the same motion over and over for hours, and my feet throbbed from standing in the kitchen during my crochet breaks.

But I got the presents done—most of the time.

One year, I elected to make snack mix for the men in my family. I couldn't just buy the elements and mix them together—no, that would be too easy. Instead, I acquired raw nuts to roast and spice, fresh cranberries to dry and the ingredients to make a treat I'd never tried: chocolate covered orange peels.

Citrus fruits, in season in the winter, are often associated with Christmas. In some families, oranges are a common stocking stuffer. The idea of turning the bitter, oft-discarded peels into an edible treat was an appealing challenge.

I found a recipe detailing how to accomplish said challenge and was surprised to find it's a quite simple process. Blanching the peels removes much of the bitterness, and a bath in simple syrup turns the peels into candies resembling gum drops. The addition of chocolate balances out any remaining bitterness.

Eaten alone or in a mix as I offered, even the most stalwart picky eaters in my family gave them a try and were surprised at how tasty they were. Give these as a gift, or serve them alongside the rest of the holiday treats. Your guests will be impressed, and you don't have to tell them how easy they were to make!

CHOCOLATE COVERED ORANGE PEELS

From the Whisks & Whimsy blog

4 oranges

8 ounces water

8 ounces sugar

16 ounces dark chocolate

Separate the fruit from the peel, ensuring the peel remains intact.

Reserve the fruit for another use.

Slice the peel into thin strips or small squares.

Bring water to a boil and blanch the orange peels in the boiling water for a few minutes.

Drain and bring more water to a boil, blanching the peels for a second time. (This process removes much of the bitter taste the peels have.)

In a medium saucepan, combine the 8 ounces of water and 8 ounces of sugar, bringing to a simmer.

Submerge the peels into the simple syrup, covering and allowing to simmer for about 1 hour.

On a baking rack over something to catch drips, allow the peels to drain and dry.

Meanwhile, in a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate. If you don't have a double boiler, place a metal bowl over boiling water, so the water is just below the bottom of the bowl.

Once the chocolate is melted, dip the peels into it, either fully submerged or with one end remaining bare.

Place on parchment paper and allow to cool.

These can be packaged alone, or as part of a snack mix including nuts, dried cranberries, pretzels or other treats.

-- Chelsey