Clergy View: Holiday table manners

Table Rules for Little Folk

In silence I must take my seat

And give God thanks for what I eat,

Must for my food in patience wait

'Till I am asked to hand my plate

I must not scold, nor whine, nor pout,

Nor move my chair, nor plate about,

With knife, or fork, or napkin ring,

I must not play, nor must I sing.

I must not speak a useless word,

For children must be seen, not heard.

I must not talk about my food,

Nor fret, if I don't think it good.

I must not say 'the bread is old,'

'The tea is hot' - 'the coffee cold.'

I must not cry for this, or that,

Nor murmur if my meat be fat.

My mouth with food I mustn't crowd,

Nor while I'm eating speak aloud.

Must turn my head to cough, or sneeze,

And when I ask, say 'If you please.'

The table cloth I must not spoil,

Nor with my food my fingers soil.

Must keep my seat when I have done,

Nor round the table sport, or run.

When told to rise, then I must put

The chair away with noiseless foot.

And lift my heart to God above

In praise for all His wondrous love.

Whew. Some days it's all I can manage just to remember, "Please" and "Thank you."

Gratitude, however, does not come easy, especially when we are suffering or facing hardship.

Maybe that's why Meister Eckhart once said, "If you never learn to say any prayer your whole life, but these two words, it will be enough: Thank you."

In the ancient church another word for The Lord's Supper was Eucharist (Greek for thank you). In Habakkuk 3:17-19 we read, "Though the fig tree does not blossom, and no fruit is on the vines; though the produce of the olive fails and the fields yield no food; though the flock is cut off from the fold and there is no herd in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will exult in the God of my salvation. God, the Lord, is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, and makes me tread upon the heights."

So, before you dive into your family feast, mind your manners. Start with slice of humble pie and a generous helping of hope for a brighter tomorrow. Let God be your strength and trust that you are not alone. God walks with you through the joys and sorrows from this life to the next. Let this simple prayer be enough for you today: Thank you. Amen.