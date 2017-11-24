Church News for Nov. 24

Because we have limited resources and a common goal to help people in need, we share a common interest in working together to meet the expectations of our community. Following the presentation there will be time for input from the clergy as well as a question and answer opportunity.

The meeting will Tuesday at Sawmill Inn, 601 Washington St., Brainerd, with breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. with the presentation followed by Q&A from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

All area clergy are invited and encouraged to attend.

Bluegrass concert at Crosslake AG

CROSSLAKE—The monthly bluegrass concert at Crosslake Assemblies of God Church will be 6 p.m. Sunday.

There will be musicians performing on a variety of instruments including guitar, mandolin, banjo and more. There will be a Thanksgiving theme and refreshments will be served. There is no charge but donations are received.

New Sunday school program

At St. Paul's Episcopal Church, children are welcome weekly at 10 a.m. Sunday School.

This year, the youngsters are exploring the Bible through brick building and art projects as directed by Rebekah Kent. Students learn songs to sing for the congregation, share their projects during the service, then participate in the church service for the

offering of peace and communion.

Nursery service for pre-kindergarten children is provided by volunteers during the 10 a.m. church service. All staff have attended Safe Church training.

Call 218-829-3834 or visit us on Facebook for more information.

Bethel Lutheran Church events

Bethel Lutheran Church, South Long Lake, will celebrate Christ the King Sunday during the 9 a.m. worship service.

Sunday school, coffee fellowship and choir practice will follow at 10 a.m.

Members are reminded about the collection for the Soup Kitchen through this Sunday and hope to reach a goal of 500 items.

Trinity to have mid-week Advent services

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will begin with the first of four Advent services Wednesday.

Pastor Hans Anderson will be preaching. The 30-minute services are focused around Advent scripture readings, music and prayer and will begin at 6 p.m.

A meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 218-829-5147.

Community children's shopping day planned

PINE RIVER—A community children's shopping day for children sixth grade and younger will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at United Methodist Church, 348 Barclay Ave., Pine River.

All items are $1. Free gift wrapping.

There will be cider, coffee and cookies while the children shop.