We want your recipes for the Goodest Goodie contest!

The rules are simple. Your recipe must not require an oven, but it can use the stovetop or microwave. We are looking for sweets, treats and desserts—those yummy bites you find on a goodie tray at Grandma's.

Throughout the month of November, we will accept recipe submissions in person at the Dispatch office, 506 James St., Brainerd, by mail at Brainerd Dispatch, Attn: Puttin' on The Mitts, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401, or by email at themitts@brainerddispatch.com. Include your full name, city where you live and a phone number (not for publication).

Recipes must be legible and the source must be cited if it's not an original recipe. If the source is not known, please include a short description of where you believe it came from.

After the Nov. 27 deadline, The Mitts will narrow the field down to the top three recipes. Then, DeLynn and Chelsey will make the recipes and the Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal staff members will vote for their favorite.

So, what will the Goodest Goodie win? A holiday prize package including a pretty two-tiered server set to display your "award-winning" goodie. We'll also be publishing the top three recipes in December Puttin' on The Mitts' columns.