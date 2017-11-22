7 Thanksgiving desserts that aren't pumpkin pie
This cobbler is a great fall dessert and one that might just bump pumpkin pie off my Thanksgiving table.
Sweet Apple Pecan Bread Pudding
Bread pudding is a perennial favorite for fall and winter desserts, with myriad flavor combinations.
OK, so this is technically pumpkin pie, but it's nothing like the version you're used to.
Cranberry Pecan Hasselback Baked Apples
Combine great fall flavors and wow your guests.
Can't decide whether to do pumpkin pie or a pecan cake? Combine the two.
These cookies are easy to make and filled with autumn flavors, including pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
Tinker with this Midwest favorite by adding a holiday spice.