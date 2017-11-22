7 Thanksgiving desserts that aren't pumpkin pie

This cobbler is a great fall dessert and one that might just bump pumpkin pie off my Thanksgiving table.

Sweet Apple Pecan Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a perennial favorite for fall and winter desserts, with myriad flavor combinations.

Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie

OK, so this is technically pumpkin pie, but it's nothing like the version you're used to.

Cranberry Pecan Hasselback Baked Apples

Combine great fall flavors and wow your guests.

Pumpkin Pecan Cake

Can't decide whether to do pumpkin pie or a pecan cake? Combine the two.

Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Cookies

These cookies are easy to make and filled with autumn flavors, including pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Cinnamon Scotcheroos

Tinker with this Midwest favorite by adding a holiday spice.