How Healthy Are We? 4,000 Households Receive Crow Wing County Health Survey
Recently, Crow Wing County residents were asked to provide information about their health. The Crow Wing County Community Health Survey was mailed to 4,000 households the first week of October. The survey asks questions about residents' access to health care, nutrition, physical activity, tobacco use, and other social, physical and mental health-related issues. By completing this survey your household will make a valuable contribution to improving the health of people living in Crow Wing County.
The Community Health Survey is sponsored by the Statewide Health Improvement Program and Crow Wing Energized to gather information that will create a more accurate picture of health and wellness within Crow Wing County. Staff from the Minnesota Center for Health Statistics at the Minnesota Department of Health and representatives from Essentia Health, Crow Wing Energized, and Crow Wing County were instrumental in driving this survey that is being conducted by mail through Survey Systems, Inc. based in New Brighton.
Households receiving the survey were chosen randomly. All of the information gathered from individuals will be confidential.
County residents responses will be combined into a summary report that will be presented at the annual Crow Wing Energized Community Health Summit in February.