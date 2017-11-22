But then you pick up that blue sweater your 4-year-old daughter picked out for you because she thought it was pretty. She is now 15 and you haven't worn that sweater in a decade.

However, the thought of throwing it away or even donating it to charity seems like you're somehow rejecting her. Once again, that sweater goes back into your cluttered closet, ready for the next time you try to de-clutter and talk yourself out of it.

This is what some experts call "sentimental clutter." In your heart, you know it's something you don't need or use, but still have a hard time getting rid of it because of the emotion attached to it.

Susie Ekberg Risher knows all too well about it. Her business, The Essential Closet, helps people not only organize and declutter, but also keep and celebrate those items that are essential.

"I say it's essential meaning what is basic, true and necessary," Ekberg Risher says. "It's not just about getting rid of things. It's about making sure the things you do have reflect who you are — that people can see your soul through your things."

Recently, Ekberg Risher has also become her own client. She and her husband, Steve, are trying to downsize their five-bedroom south Fargo home and get ready to move into a smaller place. She says she was "horrified" at all of the things she had accumulated over the years. She's sold some things online and offered some of the more sentimental items to family members. When it comes to getting rid of nostalgia-inducing items, she follows a 5-step method that she calls "magical."

Step 1: Let the object tell a story

Ask yourself why you're attached to an item.

• Does it remind you of your children or your mother?

• Were you wearing it the night you got engaged or the day you nailed a big presentation at work?

• What is the emotion behind that story?

Ekberg Risher says if it brings sad memories and the item isn't necessary, it's pretty easy to get rid of it. But if you don't need the item, but have positive emotions tied to it, go to step 2.

Step 2: Consider rewriting the story

In the case of the blue sweater above, the memories are positive — ones of love for your young daughter. You can cherish that thought while also releasing the item — in this case, a sweater.

"You can tell yourself, 'I no longer wear this sweater, but think of the joy it could give another person when they get to wear it,'" Ekberg Risher says. "That becomes the new story,"

Step 3: Honor the item

"Once you've decided to give something away, honor it," Ekberg Risher says.

Wear the blue sweater one last time or take a picture of that drawing your child made in first grade.

"When it came to my children's artwork, I pledged to save one piece from each of them," she says. "Then I'd put it in a picture frame — and here's a neat idea — you can put other pieces of art behind that one, then switch the picture whenever you like. It's like having a digital picture frame without the digital."

When her daughter was getting married and decided not to wear her grandmother's wedding dress, the family put a picture of Grandma in her dress at the reception. They also used a portion of the lace from the dress as an overlay on the cake.

Step 4: Put a cap on items

Ekberg Risher says it's important to remember getting rid of sentimental items doesn't need to be all or nothing. No one is making you get rid of anything you feel strongly about. It's up to you.

"I have people get really emotional — like zero to 100 in five seconds — when I suggest they take something out of their closet," she says. "But I'll tell them they can move a limited amount of things into a different closet."

Ekberg Risher says to allow yourself a specific number (maybe 10 items or so) that you can keep in another space. You don't need to explain why you are keeping them, you're just allowing yourself to save these pieces. She says it all comes down to alleviating the fear that you're losing everything.

"It's like when you're on a diet and someone says you can't have any sugar," she says. "It's better to say to someone 'You can have a cookie on Sunday.' People don't like being told what to do. They understand it's up to them."

Step 5: Release the item lovingly

Understand that when you give the item away, you no longer have that emotional tie to it. Ekberg Risher says if you end up regretting your decision to give something away, just rewire your brain to tell a new story of how another might be using it.

"I know I've regretted giving away a pair of lilac tuxedo pants I got when I was on a trip to New York with my dad when I was 19," she says.

She says she had either lost or gained weight, and perhaps impulsively gave them away — a decision she has since regretted until friends pointed out that the only reason she wanted them was because it reminded her of her beloved Dad and their fun trip to New York.

"We went to 'A Chorus Line,' and 'Madame Butterfly' on the trip when I got the pants," Ekberg Risher says. "But I realized the story of the pants is far more fabulous than the pants themselves. The memory, love, emotion and energy is greater than the item itself."

Ekberg Risher says it's OK to keep certain items even if you don't use them and not sure you ever will.

"If you have an old wedding dress, for example, give yourself a time limit," she says. "Your children, grandchildren or great grandchildren might someday wish they had it. It's okay to hang onto a few things like that."

However, she says most of the time getting rid of even a few of your sentimental items is a good idea.

"You get a deeper appreciation for the things you do have," she says. "They're no longer surrounded by clutter. It allows you to love them even better."