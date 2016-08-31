Classic boats on display

The “MOWITZA II," left, John Allen's rare 1928 Ditchburn 27-foot Viking, docked at the Gull Lake Classic Boat Show on Saturday, Aug. 27, is from his current collection of more than 20 wooden boats. Steven Olson/Flying Cloud Exposures, Baxter

Lee Anderson's Gold Cup winning legend "Baby Bootlegger" won Best of Show at the annual Gull Lake Classic Boat Show. Steven Olson/Flying Cloud Exposures, Baxter

Dockside standing room for viewing was at a premium at the Gull Lake Classic Boat Show held Saturday, Aug. 27, at Bar Harbor Supper Club in Lake Shore. Steven Olson/Flying Cloud Exposures, St. Cloud

The eighth annual Gull Lake Classic Boat Show on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Bar Harbor Supper Club docks in Lake Shore featured scores of vintage boats on display.

Sixteen were awarded best in as many categories, including Becky and John Allen's "Johnny Barnes" triple-cockpit from 1931, voted Skippers' Choice, and Lee and Penny Anderson's "Royaleze" luxury motor launch, voted People's Choice.

And, seemingly right out of the Roaring '20s, the famed Gold Cup Races multi-winning legend, Lee Anderson's "Baby Bootlegger," reputed to be the most sought after race boat in existence, was voted Best of Show.

"'Baby Bootlegger' represents the best. It didn't get any better then and it's still as good as it gets now," said John Allen, owner of Bar Harbor.

Plenty of sunshine, calm winds, live music, outdoor food and drink, and a celebratory atmosphere made for a day of dockside adventure, timeless aeronautical designs transformed in sleek mahogany, and boundless nostalgia.

This year's closing ceremonies, with award presentations and a cruise parade down Gull Lake, were prefaced with a stadium-concert-volume rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by local performing artist Melanie Underbrink - for some moments stopping boat traffic passing by on the Gull Narrows, with all aboard standing at attention, hands over hearts.

Steven Olson is a freelance writer and photographer with Flying Cloud Exposures, Baxter.