Area Dining: Severson's new venture could be local hangout

Multiple ingredients went into Brainerd's newest eastside eatery.

Not only concerning the sleek, thoughtful menu, but also the reconstruction of Pj Severson's first foray into restaurant ownership—The Local 218.

Located on Mill Avenue in northeast Brainerd in the old Choppers building, The Local 218 underwent a facelift that Severson hopes provides a comfortable second home for locals and travelers alike.

And Severson hopes to be the familiar face of the neighborhood.

"I try to hit every table that I can," Severson said. "All these people that come in here, No. 1, they don't know what to expect if they haven't been here. It's a lot different and for some people it might be intimidating comparatively to the other restaurants that were here. For me, tending bar most nights, I can see tables and see the drifting eyes and I can see when people are done so I can go introduce myself and have a couple-minute conversation."

The clean, spacious interior welcomes customers with black and white pictures of past Brainerd scenes, including a picture of the building's former purpose as a corner supermarket. A self portrait of Severson and a picture in honor of his parents' 50th wedding anniversary hang near the bar to remind Severson of his goals.

The interior design was not Severson's creation, but that of Terri Elsenpeter, who took the former Bar Harbor head chef's words and created an ambiance that is both intimate and interesting.

"I was going for an industrial meets rustic (look) and that's where me and Terri's conversation started," said Severson. "She brought in the colors and the brick, and if you'll notice, all the colors start out dark and they rise up to a light, which brightens the whole place up. The other vision that she had, which was really important, and I told her, 'When people go to the bathrooms, I want them to come back and say, wow have you been to the bathroom?'

"She nailed the bathrooms. She absolutely nailed it."

Like the interior, the company logo was a collaboration of talent.

"Keith Larson with iTEAM creative approached me and asked if I needed help with a logo," Severson said. "We had our initial meeting and all I told him was the name. In less than 24 hours, he fires off a logo and it is what you see today."

The company tag line, "Hometown Stomping Grounds," was Severson's brainchild and it's the atmosphere he's hoping to create. The Local 218 opens at 11:30 a.m. and closes about midnight.

The menu is a trimmed treasure map of flavors. There are eight appetizers to start the dining experience, highlighted by seared scallops with a sweet potato sauce, fried parsnips and a lime cilantro. The perfect poutine has been a social media favorite. Other options include fried calamari breaded in cornmeal with a cajun kick, shrimp tacos, seared tuna and local sliders.

A quality lunch item is the roasted tomato bisque with a ciabatta grilled cheese for $6. Other lighter options include four salads: a Caesar, a Greek, a warm spinach and a southwest chicken.

"The menu for me was designed for the size of my kitchen," Severson said. "How can my kitchen put the menu out? When you have 15 burgers and 14 chicken sandwiches, which is what we see in a lot of places that you go to, it only creates problems in the kitchen. Everything I have on the menu is as authentic as I can make or that I have seen in my lifetime. Plus, the cook times, how long it takes to cook everything, are all in the same range. If you order a reuben and a burger, they're both coming out hot at the same time."

The heart of the menu is delivered in the sandwiches and right on top is the Local Burger, which Severson boasts is "The Best Burger in Town."

Other options include a reuben, french dip, seafood po' boy and a south of the border burger, with red and yellow peppers, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo.

For more filling entrees, there is the fish and chips, pasta carbonara, chicken pot pie and a shrimp and andouille sausage dish with creamy grits, cajun seasoning and green onions.

"I wanted to make sure I'm pleasing the local customers without pushing it too far," Severson said. "Coming from a fine dining background, I wanted to make sure that there were some elegant things on there, but I also wanted to make sure I had the things on there for the regular customers, who haven't had their eyes open to finer dining."

Prior to a meal, a fresh take on famous cocktails might be in order. The Blue Warrior, an homage to the local sports teams, is a vodka-ginger beer combination with blueberry flavor and a twig of rosemary for added flavor.

The Good "Oldie" is a different take on an Old Fashioned, while the Golden Gopher is a family secret originating from University of Minnesota tailgating. All cocktails are $8 with four versions of the martini costing $10.

Ten beers are on tap, including locally brewed Roundhouse porter, and eight different wines are offered for the complete dining experience.

"On the eastside I look around at the community and I see a lot of hardworking people who deserve a good meal and deserve homemade good food," said Severson. "The traffic count outside is insane. We have the softball fields down there. We're fortunate enough to have Ascensus and a lot of employees who work in the general area. Even the hospital isn't too far of a drive for people, especially if they're getting their lunches in that 30-minute time frame that they need.

"I think this is probably one of the better locations in town. We all drive to Baxter when we want to go eat. We're all driving. Just drive to the northeast side where you're going to get better food and better service."