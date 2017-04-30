Pets of the week

Charlie is 8-9 years old and was brought to HART because his previous owner is moving and cannot take him with. Charlie is a nice boy, and when he wants he enjoys snuggling. He is neutered and DECLAWED. Charlie is ready to move to his new, forever home! Come and see Charlie today!

This sweet boy is Tobias, a 3 year old shepherd mix who is looking for a forever home. Tobias was adopted once and returned because he was not so nice to the chickens! Tobias needs a home with no small farm animals or cats. He has done well with other dogs in the past, but an introduction is recommended with your dog (if you have one). Tobias loves to play outside but also has a very cuddly side!

This sweet boy is Tobias, a 3-year-old shepherd mix who is looking for a forever home. Tobias was adopted once and returned because he was not so nice to the chickens! Tobias needs a home with no small farm animals or cats. He has done well with other dogs in the past, but an introduction is recommended with your dog (if you have one). Tobias is not build for shelter life and can be rammy in his kennel, especially if he gets worked up from all the other dogs. But he is a very sweet boy and has done well with children. He's also a smart dog who knows sit and lay down, and he always keeps a clean kennel at HART. Tobias loves to play outside but also has a very cuddly side!