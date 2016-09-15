Puttin' on The Mitts: Meals of the season

Did you miss us? After a two-month hiatus, The Mitts are back with some end-of-summer seasonal recipes sure to please your palate.

I've been eating a lot of cucumbers and tomatoes lately so when I stumbled upon this recipe on the web, I knew I wanted to give it a try.

It's a very light tasting and easy salad to prepare and serves 4-6 people. This salad could easily be paired with a grilled hamburger or chicken breast for a refreshing side dish.

CREAMY CUCUMBERS AND TOMATO SALAD

(From Natasha's Kitchen food blog)

3 medium tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium cucumbers, cut in half and sliced

1/2 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 large garlic clove, pressed or minced (two cloves if you love garlic)

3 tablespoons mayo

2 tablespoons sour cream

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Salt to taste

Combine the tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and garlic clove in a medium bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine the mayo, sour cream and pepper. Mix well.

Mix the dressing into the vegetables. Add salt to taste just before serving.

-- DeLynn

Making lasagna from scratch is a project—of that, there is no doubt. But if you enjoy cooking as much as I do, it's a satisfying challenge, and the results are worth the effort. The recipe I made for today's column is not your traditional lasagna. It uses no noodles, and it's not layered, but the flavors combine to bring you a much lighter lasagna experience. Roasting the vegetables for the sauce adds a depth to the flavors you really can't capture any other way.

The journey from raw ingredients to finished product began at the Lakes Area Grower's Market in the Franklin Arts Center parking lot, where I purchased locally grown zucchini, peppers and tomatoes. If available, I would have acquired the herbs, mushrooms and cheese there as well.

Although this recipe appears complex, when you break it down, each element is rather simple. The most difficult part is the assembly—particularly if you do not own a mandoline slicer. I would recommend adding one to your repertoire of kitchen tools. You might not use it often, but it does not take up much room and it is invaluable for thinly slicing things. You'll likely soon find yourself making excuses to use it.

We're excited to be back after a short break, and we hope you are, too!

ZUCCHINI LASAGNA ROLLS

Sauce:

1 cup roughly chopped sweet peppers

1 1/2 pounds Roma tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon capers

Filling:

1 16-ounce container whole-milk ricotta

1 cup chopped crimini mushrooms

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pepper

2 egg yolks

Lasagna rolls:

1 large zucchini

1 cup part-skim mozzarella, plus 1/4 cup

Parmesan and chopped parsley to finish

To make the sauce:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

On a greased baking sheet, spread evenly the peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Season with salt and pepper.

Roast the vegetables for about 45 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or so.

Allow to cool for several minutes and place at least half of the vegetables in a blender—more if you prefer your sauce smooth.

Blend to combine and taste for seasoning.

Add the capers and stir to combine.

Reserve 1 cup of sauce.

To make the filling:

Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray.

Saute mushrooms over medium heat for 5-7 minutes.

Allow to cool.

In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, mushrooms, lemon juice, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper.

Taste for seasoning and add egg yolks.

To make the lasagna rolls:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (if baking immediately).

Spray a 9-by-13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Coat the bottom of the dish with a thin layer of sauce.

Cut off the ends of the zucchini and cut in half.

Using a mandoline slicer or a very sharp knife, thinly slice each half of the zucchini lengthwise.

Place 1 tablespoon of ricotta filling on the end of a zucchini slice.

Carefully roll the zucchini and place in the dish with the end tucked on the bottom.

Repeat until the filling is gone. You should have about 30 zucchini rolls by the end, five rows of six each.

Evenly spread the sauce over the rolls.

Sprinkle 1 cup mozzarella over the sauce.

Cover the dish with foil and bake about 30 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake for about 10 minutes more, until cheese begins to brown.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup more mozzarella on the lasagna rolls and bake for another couple minutes, until the cheese melts.

To serve: Place four to five zucchini rolls on a plate and top with warmed-up reserved sauce, shredded parmesan and chopped parsley.

-- Chelsey