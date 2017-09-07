Puttin' on The Mitts: A taste of summer before it's gone

My ingredients this time were quite similar to what I bought before so I decided to try my hand at salsa again. I wanted quick, easy and healthy, since I've recently changed my eating habits. I bought some peppers and tomatoes and what I whipped up did not disappoint.

Remembering what I did last time, I used that as my guide but switched things up just a bit to rely on the natural flavors of my ingredients. This is not your typical salsa. It's very fresh and light with only a hint of heat—a very small hint—but more heat than I would have ever expected to eat and enjoy.

Since I began my weight loss journey in May, my tastes have changed. I want and sometimes crave spicy foods. Don't get me wrong. I'm certainly not going to seek out and participate in a hot pepper eating contest, but I'm also not as afraid to have a little heat in my food now as I used to be.

In this recipe, I used only one jalapeno pepper, but next time, I'll definitely be adding another one.

FRESH SALSA

7 roma tomatoes

1 green pepper

1 red pepper

1 jalapeno pepper

1/2 large red onion

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

Dice up all of the vegetables.

Stir in garlic powder, lemon juice and salt and pepper (to taste).

Mix well.

For more heat, add another diced jalapeno pepper.

Serve with tortilla chips.

I tasted this immediately after putting it all together and it had great flavor, but after being refrigerated overnight, it tasted even better.

-- DeLynn

By this time in the summer (yes, that's right, summer—I refuse to give in to autumn's arrival) you've likely had your fair share of sweet corn on the cob.

Sweet corn is probably the most quintessential locally grown vegetable in our neck of the woods. My family wasn't much for gardening, and awareness and emphasis on local foods wasn't on the radar in the '90s, but I still recall many discussions about the freshness and taste of corn from the local farmstand. It's probably the first food with which I experienced a vast difference in quality, based on whether it was in season.

When DeLynn and I decided to feature local foods this week, corn was the first thing to come to my mind—it's never better than it is in late summer. Enough with the cob, though—I wanted to come up with a different way to present it.

Enter the fritter. Great as either a side or main dish, these pan-fried patties allow corn to be the star while offering a different way to experience summer's candy. When I started conceptualizing the fritter, I immediately thought of pairing it with some kind of pepper sauce. The fresh cheese and basil toppings weren't far behind—a perfect combination, in my opinion, to celebrate the spirit of summer produce.

I purchased some of my ingredients at the Brainerd Lakes Area Farmers Market and others at the Crow Wing Food Co-Op, adding in a little of my homegrown herbs to the mix. When I ate mine for lunch, I served the fritters with slices of clear pink early heirloom tomatoes I picked up from the Brambling Rows Berry Farm booth in the Franklin Arts Center parking lot.

I'm happy with how these turned out—simple, clean flavors with very few frills. And you really don't need frills when your food is fresh, in season and from your area's backyard. Just let it speak for itself.

SWEET CORN FRITTERS WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER SAUCE

Makes 4 fritters

Cooking spray

2 cups roasted or grilled sweet corn kernels, from 2 ears of corn

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon yellow cornmeal

2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon salt

Cracked black pepper to taste

For the sauce:

2 red, yellow or orange bell peppers, punctured

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Salt to taste

Basil and queso fresco to serve

Heat the oven to 450 degrees.

Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Place the peppers and peeled corn cobs on the sheet, baking for about 25 minutes (the peppers may need to go a little longer—just remove corn and set aside).

Alternatively, the peppers and corn could be grilled.

Remove the peppers, place into a paper bag and close it. This allows the peppers to steam a bit and makes it easier to remove the skins.

Place the peppers, lemon juice and salt into a blender or food processor and process before setting aside.

Cut the kernels from the cob and place into a medium bowl with the eggs, cornmeal, flour, chives, parsley, salt and pepper, stirring to combine.

Heat a large nonstick frying pan and cooking spray over medium heat.

Scoop about 1/2 cup of the corn mixture onto the frying pan, patting it down to form a patty.

Repeat with space available.

Cook about 5 minutes, checking to see if it's browned enough, before flipping.

Cook another 3-5 minutes until done.

To serve: Place 1-2 fritters on a plate and top with sauce, torn basil leaves and crumbled queso fresco.

-- Chelsey