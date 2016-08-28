"Embrace Women's Health Clinic is an opportunity to make the care experience for women what it was meant to be—intimate, personal and focused," said Judy White, Vice President of Clinic Operations at Tri-County, in a news release. "The interesting thing about women's health care today is that everyone talks about the delivery of personalized care, but the question each woman needs to ask herself is, "Am I receiving it?' At Embrace Women's Health Clinic, we offer an approach that isn't focused on patient numbers or the size of the facility, but rather, treating each and every woman who comes through our door as an individual, each with health care needs as unique as they are."

The clinic is located at 13495 Elder Drive, Suite 140, in Baxter, which is adjacent to both Costco and Home Depot. Providing care at the clinic is Baxter native, Dr. Jennifer Arnhold, a women's health specialist with over 15 years of experience. Arnhold provides a full spectrum of women's care, including minimally invasive surgery. Joining Arnhold at the clinic is Rhoda Rees, FNP, who has 22 years of women's health experience and is also a Baxter resident. Care offered at Embrace Women's Health includes:

• Well woman exams

• Breast examination

• Consults/second opinions

• Contraceptive counseling

• Menopause/hormone management

• Hormone replacement therapy

• Endometriosis management

• Evaluation of abnormal uterine bleeding

• Treatment of uterine fibroids

• Infertility

• Incontinence Management

• Abnormal Pap Smear Evaluations

• Ovarian Cyst & Pelvic Pain Evaluations

Procedures Offered:

• Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy

• Laparoscopic Supracervical Hysterectomy

• Laparoscopic Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy

• Vaginal Hysterectomy

• Abdominal Hysterectomy

• Diagnostics & Operative Laparoscopy

• Diagnostic & Operative Hysteroscopy

• Endometrial Ablation

• Tension-Free Vaginal Tape Placement

• Tubal Ligations

• Pelvic Oran Prolapse Surgery

• Myomectomy

• Adhesion Lysis

• Vein Ablation

• Colposcopy

• Laparoscopic & Hysteroscopic Sterilization

• Non-Surgical Sterilization

Tri-County Health Care is a private, not-for-profit health care system in Wadena. Offering a complete spectrum of care services from minimally invasive surgery and cancer care, to leading edge diagnostic imaging capabilities, obstetrics, and rehabilitation services, Tri-County operates a 25-bed hospital and medical clinic in the city of Wadena.

It also operates six satellite clinics and three physical therapy clinics throughout Todd, Wadena, and Ottertail Counties. Satellite clinic locations include Henning, Bertha, Ottertail, Sebeka, Verndale and now Baxter. Embrace Women's Health Clinic is the first exclusively women's health clinic offered by Tri-County.

"This clinic expands our footprint of care and is a direct extension of our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve," said Joel Beiswenger, CEO at Tri-County, in a news release. "We offer highly talented and experienced providers at the Embrace Clinic and we truly believe that we can offer women in the area a unique experience in the delivery of care. Women want to be heard, they want to feel informed and empowered, and they want a provider who will take the time to listen to their concerns and provide solutions. We are committed to delivering this at Embrace Women's Health Clinic."