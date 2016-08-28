Jessica Waytashek, lifestyle coach for Your Energized Year, works out during a one session out of a series set up for Crow Wing Energized participants and others at Takedown Gym north of Brainerd. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

After 16-weeks the nearly 300 participants—in more than 40 classes—reported their results. They lost an average of 11 pounds or 5 percent of their body mass by increasing activity and being aware of what they were eating.

Pounds lost equals a small car—3,112 pounds of unhealthy body weight gone.

"I wanted to say how much I appreciate the Crow Wing Energized National Diabetes Prevention Program," Diane, a Your Energized Year participant stated. "I joined the Your Energized Year challenge this spring with minimal expectations. I knew I needed to get more active and thought maybe it would be a good start. I am so thankful for our awesome coach and the support of this program by Essentia Health. I am happy to say since joining the program, I went from getting no exercise to completing over 500 miles of walking.

"At my recent physical I had normal blood sugar, normal A1C, normal blood pressure and my resting pulse had gone from 92 to 64. Best of all I lost 41 pounds and the doctor gave me a 'gold star.' I am sure this is just one example of the many lives that have been touched and changed by the Crow Wing Energized programs. Hopefully this gives you further encouragement to keep up the good work within the community!"

To learn more about making a lifestyle change visit CrowWingEnergized.org and click on the "Lifestyle Change" graphic. Year-long lifestyle change classes are beginning the week of Sept. 6 in Baxter, Brainerd, Crosslake and Longville.

The year-long program helps participants make real lifestyle changes such as eating healthier, including physical activity into their daily lives, and improving problem-solving and coping skills. The classes are sponsored by Crow Wing Energized, Statewide Health Improvement Program, Crow Wing County, and Essentia Health.

Participants in this class:

• Experienced an average weight loss of 5-7 percent.

• Cut risk for developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

There will be 16 weekly sessions and monthly follow-up sessions to support participants for the remainder of the year led by certified lifestyle change coaches. The evidence-based curriculum was developed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is called the National Diabetes Prevention Program.