Healthy living: 3 things for better health

Need to be motivated on a Monday for better health, just pick from three things to start the week off on the right path.

1. Spread protein throughout the day, but try adding more of that energy provider in the morning than at night.

There are numerous options for protein into meals. A Time magazine article on adding protein, included eggs, soy milk, quinoa, chia seeds, almond butter, fish and beans.

Why is protein so vital? "Every cell, tissue and organ in your body contains the macronutrient protein, which provides your body with energy," Livestrong.com reported. "The digestive process breaks down protein in food into amino acids that repair and replenish the body. Protein helps build muscles, produce new cells, regulate hormones and enzymes, heal wounds and promote immune function."

Adults in the U.S. are encouraged to get 10 percent to 35 percent of their day's calories from protein foods. "That's about 46 grams of protein for women, and 56 grams of protein for men.

It's not hard to get this amount if you eat two to three servings of protein-rich foods a day," WebMD reported citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People weighing 150 pounds, get plenty of protein with about 55 grams per day, Livestrong noted.

Those with poor nutrition habits may not be consuming enough protein. Athletes, vegans and vegetarians also typically need to consider the protein they are consuming to get enough. But others, who may load up on meat while not putting enough vegetables and fruit into the diet may well be consuming too much of it.

"A small 3-ounce piece of meat has about 21 grams of protein," WebMD noted. "A typical 8-ounce piece of meat could have over 50 grams of protein."

Too much protein in the diet means more calories and fat. And protein isn't something the body stores effectively. Recommendations are that protein should take up no more than one-third of the plate during meals.

2. Consider an alternative to higher calorie and higher fat foods like a burger and fries.

"Cheeseburgers and french fries likely top the list of Americans' all-time favorite foods. Even the regular dressed burger—1/3 pound or less—is still loaded with fat, salt, and calories, which is exactly what we need to eat less of," WebMD noted. "In a rush, 2 ounces of turkey in a wrap or on whole-wheat bread with lettuce, mustard, and a side of fruit is rich in fiber and nutrients. And it saves about 228 calories, 21 g fat, and 815 mg sodium."

3. Rethinking low-fat yogurt. Greek yogurt can be a popular breakfast choice and a way to add protein to breakfast, but there may be another option, as well as research suggests full-fat (with 17 grams of protein per serving) may be better in terms of weight gain than low- or no-fat Greek yogurts, Time magazine reported in an article about getting more protein into a healthy diet. Time noted the research, reporting "full fat is more filling than low-fat, and also tends to contain less sugar and other additives."