Healthy living: 3 things for better health

Need to be motivated on a Monday for better health, just pick from three things to start the week off on the right path.

1. Keep a list of quick activities, like squats or stretches near the remote control as an incentive to be active during commercial breaks. Replace a coffee break with an outdoor walk. Walk up and down the field while children are involved in sports. Challenge kids or friends to a friendly game of tag or touch football.

"Choose red, orange, and dark-green vegetables like tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and broccoli, along with other vegetables for your meals. Add fruit to meals as part of main or side dishes or as dessert. The more colorful you make your plate, the more likely you are to get the vitamins, minerals, and fiber your body needs to be healthy."

These ideas and more are part of the get-fit and getting healthy eating tips on the President's Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition at fitness.gov where there are additional options on choosing lean proteins, low fat and whole grains.

2. Protect the neck during crunches by putting one's tongue to the roof of the mouth.

"It will help align your head properly, which helps reduce neck strain," said Michael Mejia, Men's Health exercise adviser, in a list of 100 fitness tips provided by Men's Health.

3. Download the #0to60 app or go to the website to find healthy lifestyle tips for all ages, featured recipes, workout videos, challenges, success stories, tips and resources, tools for healthy living and celebrity content with workouts from professional athletes and recipes from chefs.

"In celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition, the National Foundation on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition launched the #0to60 Campaign to inspire all Americans to accelerate their journey to leading a healthy, active lifestyle. The #0to60 App offers everything you need to reach your nutrition goals, physical activity aspirations, and everything in between."

On the app or the website—0to60fitness.org—find tips like "10 fun physical activities for Kids!" with ideas that include creating an obstacle course out of household objects and toys or play a game of tag with squirt guns, or create a life-size board game with sidewalk chalk, or create a music video.