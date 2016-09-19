Healthy living: 3 things for better health

One in three people with type two diabetes don't know they have it. Symptoms include thirst, dry mouth, increased appetite, the need to urinate often, unusual weight loss or gain, slow healing wounds, frequent yeast infections or urinary tract infections. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

Need to be motivated on a Monday for better health, just pick from three things to start the week off on the right path.

1. One in three people with type two diabetes don't know they have it, WebMD reports.

"When you have this disease, your body does a poor job turning the carbohydrates in food into energy," WebMD stated. "This causes sugar to build up in your blood. Over time it raises your risk for heart disease, blindness, nerve and organ damage, and other serious conditions. It strikes people of all ages, and early symptoms are mild."

Symptoms include thirst, dry mouth, increased appetite, the need to urinate often, unusual weight loss or gain, slow healing wounds, frequent yeast infections or urinary tract infections. But WebMD notes there are factors people can control in their lifestyles that can raise their risk like smoking, inactivity, carrying extra weight (especially at the waist), eating a lot of red meat, sweets or high-fat dairy. The good news is that means there are also ways to reduce risk factors by being more active, watching food intake and cutting back on certain types of food.

Minnesotans living in households earning less than $35,000 a year are nearly two and a half times as likely to have diabetes compared to Minnesotans living in households with incomes more than $35,000, the Minnesota Department of Health reported.

"About 1 million Minnesota adults live in households with an annual income below $35,000," MDH reported. "The research also indicates that about 26 percent of Minnesotans who are unable to work report having diabetes as compared to a diabetes rate of 4 percent among working-age adults who are employed."

2. Hit a roadblock? MensFitness.com suggests changing up the workout routine.

Try something new. Usually going for a walk or a jog, change it up and take a bike ride between Brainerd and Crow Wing State Park to enjoy changing leaves. There are several places to park and unload the bike on the way to make the ride the right distance. There are a few smaller inclines but none too long or difficult for even someone who hasn't been on the bike in a while.

3. Take a class with Brainerd Community Education.

The fall guide recently came out with classes to engage the mind by learning something new—from creating beaded Christmas ornaments to making a stained glass 3-D star among many other options. Perhaps beginning wood carving and quilting is on the bucket list.

The classes provide an opportunity to meet new people and be physically active.

Try swing or salsa dancing, belly dancing, dance line or the country two-step.

The classes include a hypnosis class for smoking cessation or for weight loss, along with a host of adult safety and wellness courses. Go to www.isd181.org for more information or call 218-454-6924.