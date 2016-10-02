Crow Wing Energized: Preventing Falls in Your Home

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans.

In fact every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall. Falls not only threaten seniors' safety and independence but generate enormous economic and personal costs. For example in 2013, the total cost of fall injuries was $34 billion.

Through practical lifestyle adjustment and education, the number of falls among seniors can be reduced. The best place to start at reducing falls is at home.

Crow Wing Energized has organized a checklist of things you can do at your home and the homes of loves ones using information found at eldercare.gov and rebuildingtogether.org.

We start with the room everyone gathers in, the kitchen:

Items you use frequently, should be easy to reach (such as dishes and food items).

If you have to use a step stool, make sure that it has a bar at the top to hold on to.

Make sure all floor boards are even and rugs, including area rugs, are secured to the floor with tacks, non-skid pads or double-sided tape.

Use nonskid floor wax.

Next, let's move on to the bathroom:

Be sure you can move in and out of the tub or shower area.

Remove soap build-up in the tub or shower on a regular basis.

Place non-slip strips in the bath/shower.

Install adjustable height shower heads.

Mount grab bars at the toilet, bath and shower on walls with secure reinforcements, to prevent the bars from coming loose.

Secure bath mats with non-slip, double-sided rug tape.

Next visit all other rooms and stairways on the lookout for the following fall hazards:

Check whether hallways and rooms are obstacle free to allow for safe movement.

Move newspapers, boxes, electrical and phone cords, plants, and furniture so they are out of traffic areas.

Store clothing, bed coverings, and other household items where you can reach them comfortably.

Make sure all handrails are not broken and are securely fastened.

Both sides of the steps should have handrails.

Don't forget to look at lighting (inside and out):

Place nightlights in hallways.

Install light switches at the top and the bottom of stairs.

Keep flashlights close to the bedside.

Place a lamp and telephone near your bed.

Keep lighting uniform in each room and add lighting to dark spaces.

We need to also go outside and take a walk around before the ground freezes:

Repair holes and uneven joints on walkways.

Arrange to have leaves, snow and ice removed from stairs and walkways. Use salt or sand throughout the winter months and keep a shaker bottle of sand handy at all entrances.

Make sure outside lighting is working in entryways and other walk areas.

Check that handrails are not broken and are securely fastened. Both side of steps should have handrails.

Assessing your home and making necessary changes to identify and prevent fall hazards is a significant step. When this is complete here are a few other things to consider... Ask your physician or pharmacist about the effects of prescription and non-prescription medications you are taking. Be sure to have your eyes checked every year, vision problems can cause falls. Check with your physician about the physical activity and exercises appropriate for you. And be mindful choosing shoes, the soles should be non-slip and not too thick.

Finally, consider joining a Matter of Balance class, to learn about falls prevention. A Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

The free class is a series of eight weekly sessions that include how to:

view falls as controllable,

set goals for increasing activity,

make changes to reduce fall risks at home,

exercise to increase strength and balance.

Billie Linstad is a community liaison at Carefree Living and Spectrum Community Health and Matter of Balance instructor through Crow Wing Energized.

The next Matter of Balance classes begin:

Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting today, Oct. 3, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St., Brainerd.

Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Oct. 4, at Northern Lakes Senior Living, 8186 Excelsior Road, Baxter.

Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., starting Oct. 5, at Crosslake Lutheran Church, 35960 County Highway 66, Crosslake.

Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., starting Oct. 11, at May Creek Senior Living, 303 S. 10th St., Walker.

Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., starting Oct. 11, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Highway 13, Nisswa.

Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m., starting Oct. 12, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter.

Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Oct. 13, at Hedlund Chiropractic, 113432 Elmwood Drive, Suite 3, Baxter.

Crow Wing Energized and Central MN Council on Aging are offering this education. Class size is limited. To register online visit CrowWingEnergized.org or please call 218-820-5588 or 218-839-8237.