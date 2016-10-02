Healthy living: 3 things for better health

Need to be motivated on a Monday for better health, just pick from three things to start the week off on the right path.

1. Want to reduce stress? There are courses in the Brainerd Community Education class list this October that are designed to do just that. Some have the added benefit of using interaction with horses to help people find out more about themselves, reduce stress and find greater peace.

2. Challenge your co-workers to do a new exercise at work for 30 days. There are apps and websites to help with challenge ideas and exercises that will fit the work place. By making it a group effort it may be more fun and sustainable and offer greater motivation by inspiring each other to continue. Exercises are designed to be short and fit in during a work break.

3. Get out with the family to the pumpkin patch with benefits of enjoying the season, walking and lifting and carrying a pumpkin. A workout without even realizing it.