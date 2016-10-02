Free event on hearing loss and solutions set Oct. 11

The Center, in partnership with Essentia Health, is hosting Today's Health at 5 p.m., Oct. 11 at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

As the seasons change, people look forward to hearing the unique sounds that each season brings.

For people with a hearing loss, hearing the sounds of the season may be difficult. Many of the sounds such as birds, music, conversations, and laughter are all high frequency sounds. High frequency hearing loss is very common. This is especially true for people whose hearing loss is due to noise exposure, age, or family history. Most often these changes can happen very slowly and occur gradually over time. Since the loss is so gradual, we may not even realize how much we are missing out on in life.

Learn more about hearing loss, hearing aids, and advancements in hearing aid technology from Essentia Health Audiologist, Dr. Whitnea Engelbrecht.

There will be time for questions and answers and Brad Carlson, owner of Minnesota T's, will share his personal journey of hearing loss and solution found through smaller, more discrete technology.

Following the discussion attendees will be able to attend breakout sessions promoting seasonal community activities including quilting, smart phone tips and tricks, games, wood carving and more.

For more information about this free event for all generations and to register call The Center at 218-829-9345.