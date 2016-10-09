Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation is able to impact the lives of our patients, staff, and community through good stewardship by recently awarding more than $12,000 through Community Health Initiative Grants.

The following are some of the impacts made through the St. Joseph's Foundation. These accomplishments would not have occurred without the generosity of those in our community and staff who support the Foundation, impacting not only individuals but the health of our entire community.

• St. Francis Catholic School received $6,800 to help upgrade their gym to not only benefit the students of St. Francis, but other community groups and students who use the facility from time to time and host athletic events. "This upgrade will provide new and safe exercise equipment for young people at both the school and in the community," said Ray Kuntz, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation Board Member.

• Community Care N Share received $2,500 to help purchase food to be cooked and delivered to families in need. "These are wonderful people doing an incredible thing for a very large segment of the population in our area that is significantly under-served," observed Board Member Brook Mallak.

• Timber Bay Camp was awarded $3,300. Timber Bay Camp provides an opportunity for high-risk youth from our area to get away from the stress in their lives and experience the beauty of a north woods camp. "St. Joseph's Foundation is pleased to fund an additional first aid station at Timber Bay in order to better provide for a safe experience for all who use the facility," said Board Member Lisa Wigand.

• VFW Post 3839 in Jenkins received an Automated External Defibrillator which is the equivalent of a $1,300 grant, to provide immediate, on the spot, emergency aid.

St. Joseph's Foundation Board of Directors reviews grant applications six times annually. Applications must focus on community needs in the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Clinics service area, be submitted by nonprofits or governmental agencies, and meet outlined criteria. For more information about grant applications go to EssentiaHealth.org/Foundation or call 218-828-7362. The next deadline for applications for Community Health Initiative Grants is Dec. 1. Applicants will be notified within 60 days.