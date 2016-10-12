Healthy living: 3 things for better health

Need to be motivated on a Monday for better health, just pick from three things to start the week off on the right path.

1. Try the seven-minute workout. Go to WebMD at wb.md/2dJU37a for a full workout description and order for a series of 12 exercises that can easily be done at home without gym equipment. It incorporates cardio and strength exercises and progresses by working opposing muscle groups and intervals so after a series gets the heart rate up, there is a cool down as well. WebMD notes while it's called the seven-minute workout, the maximum benefit comes from repeating at least three times. The workout uses a person's own body weight in a short series with each exercise designed to take 30 seconds followed by a 10 second break to transition between moves. Take a moment to consult a resource, fitness coach, video or illustrations to get a reminder on the proper technique.

2. Try a wall sit, which is one of the series of exercises in the seven-minute workout. It involves standing with the back to the a wall. Feet should be slightly in front and match shoulders for width apart. Now slide down the wall as though taking a seat in the easy chair. Keep knees above ankles. Bend knees to about a 90-degree angle. The challenge is to hold the lowered position for 30 seconds at a time. It's a workout that can be felt. Try it and build up to 30 seconds if that is too much on the first time out.

3. Schedule a mammogram. October is breast cancer awareness month. If it's been awhile since a mammogram was on the to-do list, now is a good time to call and schedule the appointment. If a routine physical hasn't been on the list in some time, this is a good time to make it happen before the weather becomes more unpredictable with slippery roads. Those routine visits may be the ones that bring early detection of cancers that may be hidden and without symptoms but life-threatening.

Can't afford it or have limited insurance? The Sage Screening Programs offer screenings at participating locations free of charge for those who qualify. Contact 1-888-643-2584 to learn more about Sage, Minnesota's cancer screening program. Since 1991, the Sage provider network has grown to over 450 clinic sites across Minnesota, providing breast and cervical cancer screening to more than 150,000 women.