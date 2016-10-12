Make time to preserve summer's bounty

For many of us, the end of summer brings more fresh produce than we can eat.

Canning, freezing and drying are the three main methods of preserving food. Freezing is the easiest and quickest way since many fruits and vegetables can simply be cleaned and put in bags or containers. Canning takes more time in both preparing fruits and vegetables and processing them. Freezing best holds the foods' nutrients while there is some loss of vitamins and minerals in canning and drying.

To learn more about food preservation and how to do it safely, I recommend the National Center for Home Food Preservation at the University of Georgia (nchfp.uga.edu) or your local county Extension Office. My food preservation bible is the national center's "So Easy to Preserve," which is available on its website. The Ball Canning Co., manufacturers of canning jars, also has great resources.

Unless food is preserved, it begins to spoil soon after harvest. Spoilage is caused by microorganisms and physical damage or chemical changes, such as those caused by enzymes naturally found in the food.

Microorganisms include molds, yeasts and bacteria. Physical changes such as bruising and punctures also lead to faster spoilage. Enzymes are the chemical substances in foods that help them to grow and mature. If the enzymes in fruits and vegetables aren't deactivated, they continue to work, causing flavor and texture changes. Enzymes can be halted by blanching, which is a dip in boiling temperatures for a specified time.

Canning can be daunting but yes you can. Canning places food in jars and then heats it to a temperature that destroys microorganisms and deactivates enzymes. This heating and later cooling forms a vacuum seal on the metal jar lids. Acid foods such as fruits and tomatoes can be canned with a boiling water process but low-acid vegetables and meats must be canned using a pressure canner.

A common misconception is that salt is required to can foods. In fact, salt is one of the few ingredients in a canning recipe that can be adjusted without concern for food safety. An acid, usually vinegar or lemon juice, provides the preserving power. The amount of acid and the combination of vegetables listed in a recipe cannot be safely changed. Tomatoes can be canned without salt but not without adding lemon juice or citric acid. The sugar content of jams and jellies is often high but you can find low-sugar recipes.

The National Center for Home Food Preservation insists that you use a tested and approved recipe to insure that food is safe to eat. Not doing so increases the risk of having bacteria called Clostridium botulinum grow in canned products. This bacteria is a common soil microorganism that produces a deadly poison in vacuum sealed jars. Its spores are destroyed by canning low-acid food at 240 degrees F. for a specific period of time. This temperature is above the boiling point of water so it can only be reached in a pressure canner.

Having the right equipment and tools is important for a fun and productive experience. Some Extension Service offices loan equipment. Or you can organize a preserving group in your community or church so members can swap and share equipment to preserve our bounty.

Freezing is the easiest way to quickly preserve your garden fare. This method reduces the temperature of food so that microorganisms cannot grow, however many will survive. Enzyme activity is slowed down but not stopped. Blanching vegetables before freezing helps stop the enzyme activity. Blanching is not required to keep food safe, but it will help maintain a good color and the best flavor of many vegetables.

Drying or dehydrating is a fun and effective way to preserve herbs and many other goodies. Drying removes most of the moisture so microorganisms cannot grow and enzyme activity is slowed down. Herbs, apples and pumpkin leather are my favorite ways to use my dehydrator. Using a home dehydrator may be the easiest way to dry your treats but you may be able to use your oven if it has a low enough temperature setting.

Don't let summer's bounty fade. Give food preservation a try.

Brost is a licensed and registered dietitian at Essentia Health.