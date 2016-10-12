Crow Wing Energized: Medications and Fall Risks

Approximately one in three people over the age of 65 have at least one fall each year, making falls among the senior population a growing public health concern.

While many factors such as disease, vision changes, and frailty, can affect the incidence of falls, taking more than four medications, as well as certain types of medications can increase the risk especially in the older population. One of the most serious consequences of a fall is hip fracture, which can lead to long-term disability, nursing home admissions and premature death.

Any medication that affects the brain or circulation can increase the risk of falling. There are three common ways that this can occur.

1. Drowsiness: Medication that causes sedation can slow reaction times and impair balance. Pain medications such as ibuprofen, Motrin, Advil or Aleve as well as prescription narcotic pain medications lead to sedation, balance impairment and an increased potential for falls.

2. Low blood pressure (hypotension): Some medication can cause a temporary drop in blood pressure, often when going from sitting to standing. This is known as orthostatic hypotension and is sometimes caused by medications used to treat high blood pressure, antipsychotics or by additive effects from a combination of medications. Taking blood pressure medications at bedtime or splitting the dosing to morning and evening for multiple blood pressure medications may be beneficial.

3. A slow heart rate (bradycardia) or fast heart rate (tachycardia): Changes in heart rate, either slow or fast can lead to dizziness and balance issues, increasing the risk of falling. Always report symptoms to your healthcare provider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taking four or more medications puts one at greater risk of falling. Interactions between medications or additive effects from taking medication together increase the risk of falls. Some medications are more likely than others to increase this risk; these include some antidepressants, medications used to treat blood pressure and heart disease, pain medications and meds used to treat Parkinson's disease and urinary incontinence. Using the lowest possible dose for the shortest possible time is always recommended.

Some studies have shown that taking a daily supplement of Calcium (1000 mg) in combination with Vitamin D (800 units) reduces overall fall risk by more than 20 percent by improving both muscle function and balance issues in older adults.

While many medications are necessary for treatment and prevention of disease, regular medication reviews play an important role in fall prevention. A regular review of your medication list with your pharmacist is an effective tool to avoid problems with side effects, interactions and duplication of therapy. In fact, it is recommended that a medication review be completed every time there is a medication change or addition. It is also important to report a fall to your healthcare provider. Seeking advice from healthcare professionals will optimize your medication regimen and keep side effects and potential risks to a minimum.

Consider a falls prevention class

Finally, consider joining a Matter of Balance class, to learn about falls prevention. A Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The free class is a series of eight weekly sessions that include how to:

• view falls as controllable,

• set goals for increasing activity,

• make changes to reduce fall risks at home,

• exercise to increase strength and balance.

The next Matter of Balance classes begin:

• Tuesdays 9:30—11:30 a.m., starting Oct. 11 at May Creek Senior Living, 303 S. 10th St., Walker.

• Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., starting Oct. 11, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13, Nisswa,

• Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m., starting Oct. 12, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter.

• Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., starting Oct. 13, at Hedlund Chiropractic, 113432 Elmwood Drive, Suite 3, Baxter.

Crow Wing Energized and Central Minnesota Council on Aging are offering this education. Class size is limited. To register online visit CrowWingEnergized.org or call 218-820-5588 or 218-839-8237.