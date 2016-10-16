'Use it, don't lose it' helps prevent falls

I have watched this show repeatedly throughout my adult life. What I truly loved about the show was how active these four women were. Not just in the show, but in real life. Each actress was at a "retirement" age, yet they were still working. They laughed with each other every week. I could not wait until I got old enough to be as active as they. These four women—Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia—reminded me every week that age is just a number; it does not define you.

I often think of the phrase: "If you don't use it, you lose it!" As silly as this phrase sounds, there is truth to it. If you do not continue to be physically active as you grow older, your muscles will lose their strength, you become less flexible, and your balance can become difficult to maintain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one out of four older adults will fall each year. If you have fallen once, your chance of falling again doubles. With statistics like that, one might be fearful of leaving the house on a cold, winter day; fearful slipping on some ice; fearful of not being able to step up on the curb after crossing a street; or fearful of tripping and falling in one's own house.

You might think it is better to just stay at home. That is actually the last thing you should do! Inactivity will increase your risk of falling, but being active reduces your risk of falling and promotes a more rapid recovery if you should injury yourself in a fall.

Exercise can decrease your anxiety, depression, and feeling of isolation. I often tell the Silver Sneakers members the importance of exercise, and also of laughter. As you exercise, your body releases "happy" hormones. If you laugh while exercising, your body will release even more of these "happy" hormones. Don't believe me? Look it up at the Mayo clinic's website. It is true!

Exercise helps prevent falls, and it also helps older adults stay physically and mentally active. It helps with hand/eye coordination, balance, and memory. Adding movements that cross the midline of the body help you use both sides of the brain which helps preserve cognitive function such as memory and problem solving skills.

It can also help control your weight and result in less muscle and joint soreness. You will sleep better and have more energy. Exercise helps with balance, sharpens response time, flexibility, and increases your endurance. You will feel better about yourself and have a more positive attitude. Exercising can help you meet new people, while having fun! Exercise can help you be independent longer, enjoy your retirement, and life in general.

Weight-bearing activities, such as walking or climbing stairs, can help slow bone loss from osteoporosis. These exercises help strengthen your bones, the muscles around the bones, and increase your ability to keep your balance.

Obtaining enough sleep will help prevent falls. If you are not getting enough sleep, you could tire more easily and increase your chances of falling.

At first, take it easy when you start a new physical activity—something like a five minute walk to the mailbox and back. Later, you could take a stroll around your neighborhood. Gradually increasing the length of your walk will increase your endurance. Over time, you could try other activities, such as water exercise or other organized exercise activities. Also, there are several fitness DVDs available at the library, if you choose to work out at home.

When adding exercise to your life, make sure your new activity will not overly increase your risk for injury, fall, or a strain on your heart. Pay attention to your body so that you recognize its capabilities and limits. It is important to keep track of your intensity (how hard are you working?) when you are active. Heart rate is a good measure of intensity. Raising the intensity of your physical activity increases your heart rate and improves how well your heart works. The heart is a muscle, we must exercise it to maintain its strength. Exercise allows your heart to do a good job of pumping oxygen laden blood to your other muscles (for example, the muscles in your arms and legs).

In conclusion, you should take a page from a "The Golden Girls" script. You are as old as you feel. If you exercise, you will feel stronger and be stronger.

Joanna Collins, wellness coordinator at the Brainerd Family YMCA, is a Crow Wing Energized Leadership Team member.