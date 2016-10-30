That was part of the discussion early Friday morning for a meeting on workplace wellness. Robin Loftis, Clow Stamping, and Paulette Thoennes, Consolidated Telecommunications Co., provided examples of what their companies are doing to engage employees, noting they started small in ways that small businesses would be able to set up for their companies as well. And Loftis and Thoennes hoped to hear from small businesses on what they needed to create their own plans.

The Workplace Wellness Goal Group identified goals of achieving employee satisfaction, maximize productivity, minimize absenteeism and reduce health care costs.

More than 40 participants for the "Energizing Small Business Wellness" were part of an interactive discussion, which highlighted health data from a recent survey and included both large group and small table conversations.

Small business representatives stated they were challenged by the cost of health insurance and didn't have the same resources large employers have, particularly when they can count their employees on both hands.

After the meeting, Loftis said takeaways from the session included the need to meet with people face to face and to have written information regarding options and programs.

"Probably the biggest thing was education," Thoennes said.

The majority of businesses in the area have a small number of employees. Loftis and Thoennes noted there are ways to start small and without putting a lot of money into it with simple changes of promoting drinking more water or walking or providing healthy eating choices. In some cases it may be getting a donation of a treadmill that is now a place to hang clothes in someone's home or on a rummage sale and adding it to a break room to provide a way to get in a walk in even on a 10-minute break no matter the weather. For others, it's creating an indoor walking route or an outdoor one in or by their company. Small businesses looking to improve the health of their employees may also apply for a $500 grant to help implement a plan.

Healthy vending was one of the options as well, allowing for requesting a refrigerated vending machine with healthier beverages and snacks. For small businesses without vending options suggestions included providing salads or healthy snacks, even boiled eggs, for employees—particularly those with limited time for lunch—and having them pay for those items on the honor system. The hardboiled eggs have proved to be a popular option for quick protein that is easy to eat as a grab and go option.

Loftis said at Clow Stamping they simply found a vendor who was willing to provide them with a refrigerated vending machine and for CTC, Thoennes said they used a grant to purchase a refrigerator to serve as the healthy vending source without any upfront cost to the business. Now Thoennes said they are selling about $300 in food back to employees as staff members buy healthy eating choices.

"We have no loss," Thoennes said of the costs.

At Clow Stamping the vendor agreed that 20 percent of the options would be a healthier choice like milk, cheese sticks or nuts. But these resources aren't limited to companies with larger numbers of employees, they are available to everyone, Loftis said.

"We have a 20-minute paid lunch at Clow Stamping so having those healthier options right there is really important because sometimes people forget their lunch or most times forget their lunch," Loftis said. "... It's just again getting that information out and having them be aware of it and knowing that they can call us and ask us."

Thoennes said it can be as simple as a mindful change to provide healthier options of fruit and cheese sticks instead of buying cookies or doughnuts for meetings, which can be spending the same amount of money but providing a healthier choice.

"We all started at a place of very little budget, thinking, 'Is this going to work?'" Thoennes said.

Loftis said programs such as "Rethink your Drink" where the amount of sugar in soft drinks is represented by the amount of sugar in a plastic baggie as an eye-opener or the "Attitude of Gratitude"—are accessible to small business. Practicing gratitude is based on scientific research showing focusing on what's good in an individual's life makes them a "happier, healthier, more social person." Options include putting up a gratitude tree poster and having employees use stickable notes to add leaves to the tree representing what they are grateful for.

Loftis and Thoennes said they've gotten ideas from the Workplace Wellness group, which is also available to anyone to attend. Other simple ideas include adding a bike rack to encourage employees to bike to work. And Thoennes said they've added one-minute exercises either at the start of a meeting or the during the work day. The exercises can be as simple as a neck stretch or going from being seated to standing five times in a row.

"It is very surprising how just one minute of doing this just makes you come alive," Thoennes said. She noted some people will say they don't have the time to do try these things for wellness, including one minute exercises at the start of a meeting or during the work day.

"It takes longer to do your job when you are sluggish," Thoennes said.

The Friday meeting included an overview of Crow Wing Energized and its four core goal groups on workplace wellness, healthy choices, mental fitness and community connections. Crow Wing Energized and its Workplace Wellness Goal Group hosted the event at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots group led and funded by the Statewide Health Improvement Program, Essential Health and Crow Wing County. The partnership is focused on improving health and wellness by making healthy choices the essential and attainable as options.

Cassie Carey, Crow Wing Energized coordinator, said one of the goals of the meeting was to hear and learn from small businesses about their specific challenges. Going forward, Carey said the next steps include working on a plan to offer further support and offer mentors to help people. So if someone wanted to start healthy vending, as an example, they could talk to Loftis or Thoennes for assistance.

In December and January, Crow Wing Energized will be developing the mentorship program.